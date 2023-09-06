White Oak (0-2) vs. Harleton (1-1)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Thursday/Wildcat Field, 17000 TX 154, Harleton 75651
Notable
Harleton: Carson Wallace (33 of 72, 533 yards, 6 touchdowns, 5 interceptions) … Draven Ring (21 carries, 192 yards, 2 TD) … Tyler Lowe (9 carries, 100 yards, 1 TD) … Cameron Johnson (16 catches, 318 yards, 3 TD) … Peyton Jones (7 catches, 66 yards, 2 TD) … Landon Johnson (11.5 tackles, 6 TFL, 2 sacks, 7 QB pressures0 … Jaydon Johnson (9 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks) … Tyler Crossley (8 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 sack)
White Oak: Jaxsen Ludlow 27 of 56, 325 yards, 2 touchdowns, 3 interceptions; 42 yards, 1 TD rushing) … DeeWilliams (40 carries,142 yards, 2 TD) … Kenny Poul (32 carries, 78 yards, 1 TD; 10 tackles) … Braydon Bratcher (17 catches, 239 yards, 1 TD) … Levi Sipes (10 tackles) … Kelton Cates (8 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 fumble recoveries)
Did you know: White Oak won last year’s game against Harleton, 12-2 … Thursday’s game is the KYKX Game of the Week
Last week: Harleton 43, Rivercrest 38; Harmony 73, White Oak 32
Up next: Harleton at Maud; Brook Hill at White Oak
Cushing (1-1) vs. Union Grove (2-0)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Thursday/Glyn Johnston Stadium, 11377 Union Grove Road, Union Grove 75647
Notable
Union Grove: Jace Roberts (15 of 21, 229 yards, 3 TD; 28 carries, 283 yards, 6 TD) … Kohl Sirmans (34 carries, 132 yards) … Jesse Fulmer (4 carries, 120 yards, 1 TD) … Judson George (6 catches, 140 yards, 2 TD) … Carter Cooper (15 tackles)
Cushing: QB Eli Dawson … RB Gavin Crumpton … LB Israel Martinez … OL Gatlin Anthony
Did you know: Cushing won last year’s meeting against Union Grove, 16-7
Last week: Union Grove 45, Cumby 14; Deweyville 44, Cushing 38
Up next: Union Grove at Linden-Kildare (Sept. 14); Cushing at West Hardin (Sept. 15)