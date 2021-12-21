Longview wrapped up its pre-Christmas boys basketball schedule with Tuesday afternoon’s 2021-2022 District 15-5A opener against Mount Pleasant at Lobo Coliseum. The Lobos battled throughout the event, but ultimately suffered a 54-52 heartbreaking loss to dip their season record to 10-8 and district mark to 0-1.
The Tigers, on the other hand, won their sixth straight game to improve to 10-5 overall and 1-0 in district play.
“I thought we were up for the fight,” Longview boys basketball head coach Don Newton said of his team’s effort on Tuesday. “We competed really well. [Mount Pleasant is] a good basketball team. We’ve had some battles with them. They come down to possessions, and we gotta execute better down the stretch.”
Mount Pleasant jumped out to a 10-6 lead with less than four minutes to play in the opening quarter. Will Hills put the Tigers on the right track with the first basket of the outing. Kelcey Morris then earned a double to make it a 4-2 game, and Hills added another score to make it 6-4. Then, the road team grew its advantage to four with Elijah Morris and Payton Chism makes.
Chism led the winning team’s charge with 19 points on 7-of-16 field goal shooting and his three-of-four free throw attempts, while Hills finished with 12 points on 5-of-10 field goal shooting and his two-of-three charity stripe attempts.
Longview finished the game’s opening period on an 8-4 run to tie the score at 14-14. Jalen Hale and Drew Ward both scored five of their points in the frame to get the home Lobos back on track.
Hale recorded 19 points in the game between his 6-of-11 field goal shooting and 6-of-10 free throw attempts, while Ward contributed a 15-point outing between his four-of-seven field goal shooting and five-of-six free throw tries.
“He’s a super talent,” Newton said of Hale’s performance. “He competes. He is a good player, willing passer, and makes a lot of things happen for others.”
The Lobos continued to play well in the opening minutes of the second quarter. Kingston Gordon knocked down an early three-pointer to make it a 17-14 game, and Damarlon Turner split a pair of free throw attempts to give them a 18-14 advantage with 6:42 remaining in the second quarter.
Mount Pleasant answered, and took a 28-26 lead by halftime. The Tigers regrouped with a new 19-18 lead after Elijah Morris’ two-pointer and Chism’s three-ball.
Kendall Mitchell’s two-point basket gave Longview a 20-19 advantage. Moments later, the Lobos led 23-21 after Hale completed a three-point play between his successful field goal and free throw attempts. But, that didn’t prevent a 7-3 Mount Pleasant finish to the first half.
Hale heated up in the third quarter to help Longview take its first end-of-quarter lead at 41-39. He made a pair of baskets and free throws to finish the period with six critical points.
Mount Pleasant responded with a 6-0 start to the fourth and final period. That gave the Tigers a 45-41 lead with less than six minutes to play. Hills launched the surge with a pair of free throws, which tied the score at 41-41. Chism’s final field goal of the game gave the road team a 43-41 edge, and Hills’ shot from the floor expanded the difference to four points.
Hale then made three free throws and a field goal to give Longview a 46-45 lead with 5:18 remaining, and Ward followed with a critical three to make it a 49-45 advantage with four minutes to play.
But, it wouldn’t be enough. Mount Pleasant once again came back. The Tigers used a late 9-3 run to earn their first district win of the season. The final three points of the surge occurred on Edward Wilder, Chism, and Kai Price free throw attempts.
Longview now turns its attention to next week’s Wagstaff Holiday Classic, which will take place Dec. 27-29 in Tyler.