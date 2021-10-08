TEXARKANA – Marshall’s football team was unable to add to its three-game winning stream Friday night as Texas High extended its district win streak to 13 games as the Tigers defeated the Mavericks 27-12.
Marshall now holds an overall record of 3-3 and a district record of 1-2 while Texas High advances to 4-0 overall and 2-0 against district opponents.
Despite having fallen short, Marshall outgained Texas High in total yards 282-157 and in first downs 17-12. The Mavs threw for 263 yards and were held to 19 on the ground. Michael Olvera went 20-of-37 for 229 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions. Jacorey Smith had six catches for 133 yards while Domar Roberson had seven catches for 75 yards and one touchdown.
Texas High rushed for 117 yards and threw for 40. Braylon Stewart rushed 23 times for 107 yards and one touchdown. Brayson McHenry had nine carries for 11 yards and one score. Tyriq Robinson had one interception returned for a touchdown.
Marshall was forced to punt on its first possession. Texas High drove deep into Marshall territory on its first drive where it set up a 30-yard field goal from Austin Miller to give the Tigers a 3-0 lead with 5:27 left in the first quarter.
After Texas High’s Darrin Finley intercepted a pass to give the ball back to the Tigers, Stewart went up the middle for a 29-yard score. Miller’s extra point gave the Tigers a 10-0 lead with 46 seconds left in the first quarter.
A 28-yard run by Davis, followed by a 39-yard reception put the Mavericks into Texas High territory. The Mavericks were unable to get into the end zone but a 28-yard field goal from Buck Buchanan put them on the scoreboard, making the score 10-3 with 8:19 left in the second quarter.
Marshall’s next possession resulted in its first touchdown when Olvera found Roberson in the end zone for a six-yard touchdown pass. Buchanan’s kick tied it up at 10-10 with 4:22 left in the second quarter.
The Tigers scored the final points of the first half when McHenry took it in on the eight-yard keeper, making the score 17-10, Texas High with 19 seconds remaining in the first half.
Texas High spread its lead with a 20-yard field goal from Miller to make the score 20-10 with 6:17 left in the third quarter.
Marshall got deep into Texas High territory once again, only to have its field-goal attempt blocked by the Tigers, leaving the Mavs trailing by 10 points.
The Mavericks saw a drive come to an end when Robinson intercepted a pass and took 66 yards the other way, giving Texas High a 27-10 lead with 9:03 to play in the fourth quarter.
Marshall forced Texas High to bring out its punting unit but the snap sailed over the punter’s head out of the back of the end zone for a safety. Those were the final points of the night as the Tigers sealed up the 27-12 win.
Marshall will be home Friday night against Whitehouse. Texas High will travel to Pine Tree.