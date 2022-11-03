From Staff Reports
Texas High did what it needed to do and got the helped it needed, as well.
The Tigers reigned as outright district football champions for the third consecutive season after Marshall knocked off Whitehouse (35-17) and Texas High outlasted Pine Tree, 16-13, Thursday at Pirate Stadium.
The Tigers (8-2, 5-1) will be the No. 1 seed From District 8-5A, Division II and host a bi-district playoff game next week.
THS finished with 310 yards of total offense against an inspired Pine Tree defense on Senior Night as the Pirates finished their year with a 2-8 record (2-4 in district).
Javari Johnson scored on a 16-yard run for the Tigers with 1:19 left in the game to extend the visitors’ lead to 10 points, but Pine Tree got a touchdown from Cale Skinner to Jordan Taylor with 46 ticks remaining on the fourth play and, after a scrum on the onside kick, officials ruled Texas High had recovered the ball, enabling the Tigers to take two knees to end the game.
The Pirates finished with 247 yards of total offense with Jonathan Fuller catching four balls for 80 yards and Jalynn Robinson rushing 14 times for 66 yards.
Johnson had 53 yards and his TD on 12 carries for Texas High, T.J Gray had 92 yards and a score on three catches and Brandon Hall snagged six receptions for 101 yards. David Potter connected on 10-of-18 passes for 166 yards, and running back Tradarian Ball tossed a touchdown on a double-pass early in the game.
The Tigers reached into their bag of trick plays to get on the scoreboard after both teams’ initial possessions fizzled out.
A double-pass, on a lateral to Ball, who threw downfield to Grey, went for a 78-yard touchdown with 4:47 left in the first quarter and got Texas High on the scoreboard.
The Pirates moved out to midfield before the Tiger defense stopped the drive, and a punt pinned THS inside its own 10 for the second straight drive. This time, a punt came after one first down, and Pine Tree responded with a 12-play drive that covered 57 yards.
Alex Mireles booted a 25-yard field goal for the Pirates with 6:24 remaining until intermission to make it 6-3, but the Tigers answered with Seth Trusty kicking a 24-yard field goal to regain the 6-point advantage for Texas High after a 10-play, 75-yard campaign to stalled inside the Pirate 10.
Mireles also had a 28-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter.
The Tigers had 201 yards of total offense, 187 through the air, before halftime, and Pine Tree had 114 yards — 101 on the ground.
Seth McFarland had an interception for the Pirates to end a TH scoring threat.