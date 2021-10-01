HALLSVILLE - Braylon Stewart ran for a long touchdown after a strong defensive stand, and Texas High survived a second-half charge by Hallsville to remain undefeated.
The Tiger defense’s streak of consecutive second halves without allowing a point ended at three as the Bobcats scored on back-to-back drives to cut it to 30-24.
An incomplete fourth-down pass was followed by Stewart’s 91-yard jaunt to put the game away, 37-24, Friday at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas High (4-0, 2-0) ran its district win streak to 12 straight and finished with 495 yards of total offense. Hallsville (0-5, 0-2) compiled 418 yards of total offense.
Blake Rogers caught a 14-yard score from Brayson McHenry on the Tigers’ opening drive of the second half to take a 30-10 lead. The next two Texas High drives went 3-and-out, and Hallsville scored on Jace Mosely TD passes to Elijah Nicholson (5 yards) and Carter Rogas (51) to cut the Bobcats’ deficit to 30-24 with 11:02 left to play.
Hallsville was driving on its next possession and had a 1st-and-goal at the THS 10. Texas High’s defense thwarted a fourth-down pass to force a turnover on downs.
Stewart slid through the middle on the first snap and raced 91 yards for a THS score, making it 37-24 with 3:55 remaining. Jalen Jones recovered a Bobcat fumble near the THS red zone to help preserve the win.
Placekicker Austin Miller kicked three field goals, and the Tigers scored on all five drives of the first half.
Miller tied the score at 3 with his 21-yard scoring kick on Texas High’s initial possession, and he also had a 22-yarder with 7:34 left in the second quarter and a 36-yard boot with 2:01 left.
Between Miller’s trio of field goals, Nate Mennie hauled in a 17-yard TD from Cody Reese with 2:07 remaining in the first quarter, and Stewart bulled his way for a 6-yard score with 4:33 left before intermission.
Joel Ontiveros kicked a 30-yard field goal with 10:26 left in the first, and Elijah Nicholson had an 8-yard TD run for with 10:32 remaining in the half to tie the score at 10-all.
Tyriq Robinson’s fourth interception of the season set up a short field, leading to Stewart’s touchdown.