DAINGERFIELD - Chase Johnson and Ashton Williams both rushed for more than 100 yards, Aeryn Hampton added rushing and receiving touchdowns and the Daingerfield Tigers opened the 2023 season with a 53-32 win over the Gladewater Bears on Thursday at Mickey Maynes Tiger Stadium.
Johnson carried five times for 110 yards and a touchdown and completed 10 of 17 passes for 221 yards and three scores. Williams finished with 113 rushing yards and a touchdown on five carries, and Hampton carried six times for 88 yards and two scores to go along with three catches for 58 yards and a TD.
The Tigers rolled up 618 total yards offensively.
Gladewater got on the board first when Clayton Chandarlis scooped up a fumble and returned it 64 yards for a TD with 5:52 left in the opening quarter, and the Bears led 6-0 after a missed extra point.
Johnson's 53-yard touchdown pass to Hampton with 4:44 left in the first period tied things, but the Bears answered with a 6-yard touchdown pass from Kyron Wilson to Kayson Harris. The PAT gave Gladewater a 14-6 lead, but Daingerfield ended the quarter wit ha 7-yard TD run by Braden Lewis and a Hampton 2-point conversion to lead 14-13.
Carsin Cooper moved Gladewater back on top midway through the second quarter with a 6-yard TD run, but Johnson's 69-yard touchdown strike to Amarion Simon-Jones sent Daingerfield to the locker room with a 20-19 halftime lead.
Hampton scored back-to-back touchdowns to open the third quarter to put Daingerfield on top to stay. He scored on a 70-yard run just 12 second after the break, and then added a 3-yard TD run three minutes later for a 34-19 Tiger lead.
Wilson's 2-yard TD run pulled the Bears to within nine (34-25) with 5:02 left in the third, but a 19-yard touchdown pass from Johnson to Kenny Mosley gave the Tigers a 40-24 lead with 3:09 left in the quarter.
The final quarter was all Daingerfield as Johnson scored on a 28-yard run just 12 second into the stanza and Williams capped the scoring with a 40-yard run that made the final 53-32 after a Jonathan Solis extra point.
Daingerfield will visit Tatum for a 7 p.m. game on Thursday in the KYKX Game of the Week. Gladewater hosts Mount Vernon on Friday.