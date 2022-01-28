Longview and Texas High entered Friday night’s District 15-5A matchup at Lobo Coliseum with identical district records. The Lobos jumped out to a 27-12 lead in the second quarter, but were outscored 53-30 down the stretch to suffer a disappointing 65-57 defeat.
Drew Ward produced a Longview-best 16 points, Isiah Johnson earned 15 points, and Chris Head recorded 10 points, but the Lobos still dropped their overall season record to 13-12 and district mark to 3-5. They fall a game behind the Tigers for the district’s fourth and final playoff spot with four district games to play.
“We had some foul trouble that had our lineup jumbled up a bit,” Longview boys basketball head coach Don Newton said of the second half struggles. “I felt like they started getting downhill on us, and a lot of second chance points and straight line drives to the baskets. Just defensive breakdowns, not getting back, or the frustration of the ball not dropping on the other end.”
“They wanted it a little bit more than we did in the third and fourth quarter,” he added. “I give [Texas High] all the credit.”
Longview’s Chris Wilder launched the game’s scoring with an early layup to make it a 2-0 game early. Johnson then drained a corner three-pointer with six minutes to play, and Jalen Hale completed a three-point play during a Texas High foul and the ensuing free throw attempt to expand the Lobos’ advantage to 8-0 with five and a half minutes to play.
Hale and Wilder finished with seven and four points respectively, while Willie Nelson provided five points.
Texas High answered when Damon Augustus made both of his free throw attempts at the 5:25 mark, but Longview responded with a 10-2 run to make it an 18-4 lead with 2:15 left in the frame. Head and Ward recorded shots from beyond the three-point arc, and Hale added a pair of two-point shots to overshadow Augustus’ first Tiger field goal.
Augustus heated up late to finish with a game-high 23 points, and Michael Thomas and Jayden Godwin also played a role in Texas High’s win with 17 and 16 points respectively.
The road team followed with a late 5-1 run to cut Longview’s lead to 19-9 by the end of the first quarter. Godwin earned a three and Augustus made a two, while Nelson split a pair of Longview free throw attempts.
Texas High added to its hot streak in the opening minutes of the second quarter. The Tigers scored the first three points of the period when Thomas made both of his free throw attempts and Jaylen Godwin split a pair at the charity stripe to make it a 19-12 game with 5:04 to play in the first half. Their defense also stiffened to prevent a Longview score until Head made a short field goal at the 4:40 mark of the frame.
That launched an 8-0 Longview run that also included back-to-back Johnson three-balls. The Lobos owned their largest lead of the night at 27-12, but Texas High followed with a 6-3 spurt to make it a 30-18 game by halftime. Augustus earned a field goal and a pair of free throws during this stretch, and Godwin recorded a field goal to top Ward’s late Longview three.
Head scored an early third quarter Longview field goal to give the Lobos a 32-18 lead, but Texas High stormed back with a 20-2 run to take a 38-34 lead with three minutes to play in the third. Godwin completed a four-point play, and both he and Augustus drained three-pointers to give the road Tigers a 38-34 lead with three minutes to play in the third period.
Longview faced a 44-38 deficit after the third quarter, and were outscored 21-19 in the game’s final period to lose by eight points.