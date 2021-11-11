Dee Lewis came up big on both sides of the ball on Thursday to kick off the 2021 postseason.
With that, Daingerfield is rolling back into the second round.
Lewis had four touchdown passes and was a key contributor on defense as the Tigers cruised to a 50-12 win over Harmony in a Class 3A, Division II, Region II bi-district playoff at Longview’s Lobo Stadium.
Daingerfield, now 9-2 on the season, awaits the winner between Elysian Fields (8-2) and Kountze (7-3). Those two teams meet at 7 p.m. tonight in Nacogdoches.
Harmony, who featured several solid nights from underclassmen, concludes its season at 7-4.
Lewis finished with four passing touchdowns to complement a big night on the ground from Dcorian Wright, who finished with 114 yards on 18 carries, including scoring runs of 13 and four yards. Wright added his third touchdown overall early in the fourth quarter on a 28-yard screen pass from Lewis.
Two more Tigers – Aeryn Hampton and Lathan Sauceada – had multi-score nights as well. Hampton opened the Daingerfield scoring on a 37-yard reverse and had a 23-yard scoring haul at the end of the first quarter. Sauceada was on the receiving end of a pair of second-half Lewis passes for scores of 29 and 25 yards.
From his linebacker spot, Lewis played maestro to a Tiger defense that limited Harmony to 217 rushing yards on 53 attempts and 49 passing yards. Harmony finished 4-of-15 on third-down conversion attempts and 2-of-6 on fourth down. The Tiger defensive front was led by senior Lequinetin Searcy.
Daingerfield was not penalized in the contest.
Offensively for the young Eagles, sophomore Boston Seahorn had a pair of touchdown passes, one to junior Brayden Phillips and another to senior Claytan Hays. Sophomore running back Evan Webber finished with 100 yards on the ground on 28 carries.
Special teams, a bright area for Harmony, came up big on the opening drive with a pickup of 20 yards from Col Stevens on a fake punt. That led to a 17-yard connection from Seahorn to Phillips and a quick Harmony lead, 6-0.
But the Tigers would take off on both sides of the ball, scoring on its first three possessions of the night and coming up with a big stop to end a promising second-quarter drive from the Eagles.
Wright’s second touchdown of the night made it 28-6 Daingerfield at halftime and three second-half touchdown passes from Lewis sent the Tigers moving forward in the playoffs.