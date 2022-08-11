There’s something refreshing about Aug. 15. It certainly is NOT the daytime high temperatures. 100’s are routine in mid-August but the 15th brings a small breath of cool air, metaphorically speaking. The promise of a new season, and another year of getting your annual Texas Hunting & Fishing License. This date has been the rollout date for decades and all outdoor enthusiasts look forward to getting their new permits. This year will be no different and with minimal changes.
A really cool raffle of sorts is something not everyone may be aware of. Back in 2009, the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department decided to give away a Lifetime License to some lucky person. Fast forward a few years and the TP&W will be giving away three lifetime license to the public. For a $5 ticket, folks can enter a drawing to be held three different times. If you are not chosen at the first drawing (Oct. 1), your chances are rolled over to the Nov. 1 drawing and likewise for the Dec. 1 drawing.
The winners receive a lifetime Super Combo License valued at $1,800. Hunting and fishing permits will be free for the rest of the winners life. This brings up a point parents, grandparents or loved ones of hunters or anglers should consider. If you have a younger enthusiast, considering a lifetime license as a gift may be the gift that keeps on giving. An annual Super Combo License allows the holder to fish and hunt (legally) any game in Texas. Hunting, Archery, fresh and saltwater fishing (with red drum tag), upland game bird and migratory game bird endorsements are all included.
There will be a Federal Migratory Waterfowl Stamp required if the holder plans to hunt migratory birds. This is a federal requirement but the state endorsement comes with the Super Combo. The Super Combo costs $68. Assuming the price never increased, a purchaser could buy an annual Super Combo for over 26 years to reach the $1,800 price of a lifetime SC. I think I paid literally $7 for my first hunting/fishing license and lifetime license was $250 or maybe $500. Do the math and read the rules and requirements for applying for the lifetime route. You may see this fits for you or your loved one’s needs. One last thought, licenses have never been easier to purchase. In person at approximately 1,700 retailers, over the phone or online, 24/7. Get the app and all of the pertinent information/regulations are available on your phone. I added the link, txfgsales.com, for quick access.