Harmony's Tucker Tittle earned Most Valuable Player honors, and Winnsboro and Mineola also collected superlatives with the release of the District 13-3A All-District Baseball Team for the 2022 season.
Tittle went 9-4 on the mound for the Eagles with one save, a 1.25 earned run average, 128 strikeouts and 37 walks in 78 innings pitched. He reached double digits in strikeouts six times, with a season-high of 18 against Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill. At the plate, he hit .255 with seven doubles, 18 RBI and 18 runs scored.
Other top honors went to Winnsboro's Crayton Klika (Offensive MVP), Harmony's Boston Seahorn (Defensive MVP), Mineola's Spencer Joyner (Pitcher of the Year), Winnsboro's Will Wilcox (Newcomer of the Year) and Winnsboro's Chayne Tedford (Freshman of the Year).
Voting was conducted by the league's coaches.
FIRST TEAM
Pitcher: Kaden Bell, Mineola, Cooper Cutright, Mount Vernon; Cole Ellis, MPCH; Catcher: Riley Patterson, Harmony; Mason Harrison, Winnsboro; Mason Reynolds, Quitman; Middle Infield: Cason Davis, Mineola; Spencer Wall, Harmony; Skeet Brumley, Winnsboro; Hunter Lloyd, Mount Vernon; First base: Cooper Wadding, Harmony; Ty Triplett, Mount Vernon; Third base: Tanner Tittle, Harmony; Aiden Hammons, Winnsboro; Cade Monroe, Mount Vernon; Outfield: Rance Brown, Winnsboro; Will Young, Harmony; Braydon Alley, Mineola; Brylon Bolin, Mount Vernon; Designated Hitter: Caleb Hanby, Quitman; Utility: Jesse Jones, Winona.
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher: Carson Bolin, Mount Vernon; Tommy Drinkwine, Quitman; Chris Zuniga, Winona; Catcher: Raif Ramsay, Mount Vernon; Coy Anderson, Mineola; Middle Infield: Landon Richey, Quitman; Mason Harrison, Winnsboro; Zac Milam, MPCH; First base: Gunner Lovelady, Winnsboro; Ethan Bailey, MPCH; Third base: Jacob Castleberry, Mineola; Ford Tannebaum, Quitman; Outfield: Zach Dixon, MPCH; Brady Shrum, Mineola; Heston Mitchell, Mount Vernon; Michael Dietz, Harmony; Dalton Crowson, Quitman; DH: Braxton Baker, Harmony; Utility: Jack Tannebaum, Quitman.
HONORABLE MENTION
Harmony: Brayden Phillips; Mineola: Dalton Hamlin, Trevor Singletary; MPCH: Holden Hester, Mason Poe, Tristan Howell; Mount Vernon: Mason Pope; Quitman: Carson Dickens; Winnsboro: Naythan Chapman, Caden Adams; Winona: Kalab Remedies