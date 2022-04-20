TYLER - Tanner Jacobson, who played at one of the most storied programs in Texas High School football history, is the new head football coach at Tyler Junior College.
Jacobson, along with his wife Beth, was introduced as the 10th football coach for TJC during a news conference on Wednesday at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
"I am excited and thankful to continue my career as head coach at Tyler Junior College," said Jacobson, who played at Southlake Carroll High School under Coach Hal Wasson. "I am driven by examples of coaches and mentors that made an impact in my life as a player and coach. I look forward to this opportunity to mentor many young student-athletes here in Tyler and to have an impact on these kids, similar to how my coaches impacted me."
Jacobson, 27, comes to TJC after serving two years as an assistant coach at Snow (Utah) College. He helped the Badgers to an appearance in the national championship game in the spring of 2021 and the national semifinals in the fall of 2021.
TJC athletic director Kevin Vest and TJC President Dr. Juan E. Mejia made the announcement with Peggy Wagstaff Smith, TJC's incoming Board president, welcoming Jacobson and his wife.
Vest said more than 100 coaches expressed interest in the job after Thomas Rocco stepped down in early March after three years as Apaches head coach to take a position as cornerback coach at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville.
Jacobson said he always wanted to a coach even as he was a ballboy at Southlake Carroll when Todd Dodge was the head coach of the Dragons.
During his career at Southlake Carroll, he was a three-year starter at defensive back and team captain while helping lead the team to a 37-6 record including two district titles and a 16-0 state championship in 2011. He was named the All-District 4-5A Defensive Most Valuable Player, Class 5A Texas Sports Writers Association third team all state, AP All-State honorable mention, Dallas Morning News All-Area second team, Fort Worth Star-Telegram Super Team, First Down Club 2012 Defensive Player of the Year Finalist, and Whataburger first team All-North Texas.
After high school, he played at Texas Tech, appearing in 13 games and being named to the ESPN Big 12 All-Bowl Team. He helped the Red Raiders to an 8-5 record, including a 37-23 win over Arizona State in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego. Jacobson had seven solo tackles against the Sun Devils.
After one year in Lubbock, Jacobson decided to transfer to BYU. There he appeared in 37 games in three seasons for the Cougars, totaling 62 tackles with an interception. He has served a punt returner.
After majoring in business and graduating from Brigham Young University, he began his coaching career at the Provo, Utah school.
Jacobson was on the staff that led the Cougars to two bowl appearances. He then joined the staff at Snow College in Ephraim, Utah.
He was defensive backs coach and special teams coordinator. Jacobson coached the 2021 NJCAA Defensive Player of the Year Keionte Scott who signed with Auburn. During his two seasons in Ephraim the Badgers posted a combined 15-3 record.
Vest said Jacobson starts immediately.
The Apaches spring game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 29 at Pat Hartley Field on the TJC campus.