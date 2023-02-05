TJC basketball coach Mike Marquis is not one to be caught up in numbers.
Informed after Saturday’s victory over Bossier Parish Community College, it was his 699th career victory, he said, “I was just hoping we would get a win for the kids.”
That is always Marquis’ concern, his kids.
Tyler Junior College did get that win, a 74-71 decision over the Cavaliers at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
“We shot much better today,” Marquis said. “Jonah (Nesmith) hit some big shots and Marcus (Rigsby Jr.) hit some clutch free throws. We had two key defensive stops.
“We played pretty well in the first half but they had some momentum right before halftime. They carried it over and we came out a little flat.”
After leading 39-30 at halftime, the Apaches gave up the lead, 46-45, on an old-fashion three-point play by D’Marcus Hall. But TJC retook the lead on a jumper by Dariyus Woodson, 47-46.
TJC stayed ahead until the Cavaliers tied the game at 64-64 on a 3-pointer by Elijah Beard with 4:15 showing.
Tyler went back on top on a three-point play at Bullen Taban, but the game remained tight.
Marquis said a big play was a 3-pointer by Rigsby with one second on the shot clock put TJC up 70-66 with 2:15 showing.
Later Rigsby hit two free throws for a 72-68 lead with 30.1 seconds on the clock, but Beard swished a 3-pointer to bring his team within 72-71 at 23.9.
But two seconds later, Grigsby sank two free throws for a 74-71 lead at 21.9 seconds.
The Cavaliers worked the clock down, but TJC’s Taban and Woodson forced a turnover with 3.1 seconds showing and TJC ran out the clock.
Corey Camper Jr. led TJC with 18 points while Rigsby (15) and Woodson (12) also in double figures scoring.
Also scoring for Tyler were Nesmith (8), Boubacar Mboup (8), Randy Crosby (6), Taban (5) and Amir Locus (2).
Woodson and Mboup each had seven rebounds with five each from Crosby and Taban.
TJC was 8 of 19 from 3-point (Rigsby, 3; Camper, 3; Nesmith, 2). The Apaches were 10 of 18 at the free throw line and had 10 turnovers.
Beard and Hall each hit 18 points. Others scoring for the Cavaliers were Kendrick Delahoussaye (8), Eric McKnight (6), Christian Caldwell (5), Jon’Quarius McGhee (5), Damani Claxton (4), Hug Clarkin (5) and Sheldon Schuler (2).
The Cavaliers were 5 of 15 from 3-point (Beard, 3; Hall, 1; McGhee, 1). BPCC was 8 of 9 at the free throw line and had 12 turnovers.
The Apaches go to 12-11 overall and 5-8 in Region XIV. The victory snapped a four-game losing streak. The Cavaliers are 11-12 and 3-10.
Marquis will go for win No. 700 on Wednesday as the Apaches travel to Athens to face Trinity Valley. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Leon Spencer Court at Cardinal Gym.
The Cavaliers travel to Carthage on Saturday, Feb. 11 to meet Panola in a 4 p.m. contest.