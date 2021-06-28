Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo highlights a strong field of qualifiers Wednesday at The Tempest Golf Club, vying for the right to compete in the 2021 U.S. Amateur next month at historic Oakmont Golf Club.
Romo, the current CBS Football commentator, has attempted to qualify for a wide variety of United States Golf Association and PGA Tour events without success over the last decade. He also played in the Texas State Open in Tyler in 2019. He is a multiple winner of the American Century Celebrity Shootout at Lake Tahoe held each summer.
The 36-hole event is open to the public at the championship Jeffrey Brauer Tempest Golf Club in Gladewater. Romo is scheduled to tee off at 9:10 a.m., Wednesday and 3 p.m. for his second round.
Also in the field are nearly a dozen East Texas amateur golfers including Cade Bruce along with Hudson Johnson, Rhett Sellers and Jonathan Walgama all from Longview, plus Sam Benson from Gilmer and Craig McAlpine from Jefferson.
the Par 72 layout plays 7,229 yards from the championship tees.
Tempest is one of seven Texas U.S. Amateur qualifying sites, which successful players advancing to the U.S. Amateur Championship set for Aug. 9-15 at Oakmont Country Club outside of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Any amateur with a USGA Handicap Index of 2.4 or lower is eligible to enter the 36-hole, one-day qualifier at Tempest.