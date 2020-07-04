■ Editor’s note: This is the eighth in a 10-part series looking back at the top stories of the decade in the Longview News-Journal’s coverage area.
This time, the Carthage Bulldogs left no doubt.
Scott Surratt’s 2016 state title team lost a couple of district games and had a few close calls in the playoffs, but the 2017 squad got on an early roll and hammered all potential threats to the throne.
Carthage won its sixth title by an average of four touchdowns, and averaged 48 points per contest in six playoff games. The 49-21 win over Kennedale in the 4A Division I championship game was really as close as the scored indicated.
In other top stories in 2017:
■ 2. Gridiron turnarounds. New Diana, Pine Tree, White Oak and Longview all turned in spectacular seasons in 2017.
New Diana advanced all the way to the Class 3A Division II quarterfinals before losing to defending state champion Gunter. Pine Tree, under second-year coach Kerry Lane, battled its way into the playoffs for the first time in 16 seasons. White Oak locked up its first undisputed and unshared district title since 1971, and the Longview Lobos bounced back from a rare first-round playoff exit in 2016 and overcame a district-opening loss to Mesquite Horn — reeling off 10 straight wins and advancing to the Class 6A Division II states semifinals.
■ 3. More champions. Kilgore (boys soccer), Union Grove (girls track) and Christian Heritage School (boys baseball) all won state titles in 2017.
Kilgore, a state qualifier for the fourth time, defeated Bridgeport on penalty kicks to win the program’s first title. Later in the spring, Union Grove edged Shiner to win the 2A team championship.
Christian Heritage School edged Brazosport Christian to capture the TAPPsS 2A state title.
■ 4. Winds of change. Mark Comfort, who enjoyed great success at Sabine as the program’s head football and softball coach, retired early in the year. At Pine Tree, the boys basketball, baseball and softball programs all got new head coaches. At Spring Hill, the baseball and softball teams got new leaders, and at Longview, the boys and girls basketball programs lost head coaches.
Other changes included longtime Gilmer assistant Kurt Traylor leaving for Tyler Lee and Hallsville football coach and athletic director David Plunk, Marshall football coach Clint Harper, New Diana football coach Robbie Coplin, Harleton softball coach Justin Kniffen, White Oak softball coach Rob McFall, Kilgore baseball coach Charles Foshee and Kilgore boys soccer coach Austin Walker all changed jobs.
■ 5. Deck the halls. A trio of East Texans earned Hall of Fame honores in 2017.
Former Longview Lady Lobo Angela Lawson was selected to enter the Texas High School Basketball Hall of Fame. Hallsville’s Kayla Whatley was inducted into the Arkansas-Monticello Sports Hall of Fame for softball, and Hallsville’s Cyalton Farrell entered the Abilene Christian University Hall of Fame for football.
■ 6. Hardwood success. The Kilgore College Lady Rangers finished 21-11 and won the program’s first postseason game in nearly a decade, while LeTourneau University’s men won their first American Southwest Conference championship — finished 22-6 overall and 12-4 in conference play.
■ 7. Notable losses. We said goodbye to a couple of East Texas icons with the deaths of Jim Norman and Y.A. Tittle.
Norman led Big Sandy to three straight state championships in football and was 84-26-5 at the school — including a stretch where the Wildcats won 64- of 66 games from 1971 through 1975.
Tittle, a native of Marshall, spent 17 years in the National Football League and was a 1971 NFL Hall of Fame inductee.
■ 8. The best. Again. White Oak graduate Whitney Simmons became the first two-time NCAA Division III national champion in UT Tyler history by winning the hammer throw at the 2017 NCAA Division III Indoor Championships in Waverly, Iowa. She finished her UT Tyler career with three national titles and was honored by the City of Tyler with “Whitney Simmons Day” in July.
■ 9. New home for KC. The Kilgore College softball team played in their new home in 2017 — The Ballpark at KC Commons — and made it an even more memorable season by winning a school-record 33 games, a school-record 19 conference games and advancing to the regional tournament for the first time in school history.
■ 10. Fillies back at nationals. Panola College’s volleyball team made its second straight trip to the NJCAA National Tournament, finishing ninth overall.