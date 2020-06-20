■ Editor’s note: This is the sixth in a 10-part series looking back at the top stories of the decade in the Longview News-Journal’s coverage area.
Jeff Traylor spent 15 years patrolling the sidelines at Gilmer High School, leading the Buckeyes to three state titles and establishing the program as one of the best in the state.
Following his third championship, Traylor was offered and accepted the role of tight ends coach and special teams coordinator at the University of Texas. He later returned to Gilmer, not as the coach and athletic director, but to see Gilmer ISD rename its football stadium ‘Jeff Traylor Stadium’ in his honor.
Traylor spent time as an assistant at SMU and Arkansas, and will be the head coach at UT San Antonio this season.
Other top stories from 2015 included:
■ 2. King of the Lobos. The Longview Lobos opened the 2015 season with a dramatic 21-20 win over Lufkin, and that victory moved King’s record at Longview to 121-28 — making him the winningest head football coach in school history.
King is still at it with the Lobos, and will take a 179-37 record into the 2020 season.
■ 3. Waskom does it again. A year after finishing 15-1 and winning the school’s first state football championship, Waskom achieved perfection — carving out a 16-0 record and notching a 33-21 win over Franklin to make it back-to-back titles.
■ 4. Pump Jacks head to Tyler. After seven seasons of calling Kilgore home, the East Texas Pump Jacks of the Texas Collegiate League announced it April it was moving the team to Tyler.
■ 5. Tragedy strikes. The communities of Pine Tree and Big Sandy were hit with tragedy in 2015.
Josh Warren, a standout junior defensive end for Pine Tree, fell ill and died in early July. Two months later, Warren’s cause of death was exertional sickling due to prolonged physical activity complicating sickle cell trait.
In Big Sandy, they mourned the loss of baseball coach Jeff Blackstone, who died in June in a two-car vehicle wreck.
■ 6. Spring champs. Spring Hill’s Dawson Penn captured the Class 4A state singles tennis title, while on the track, Gilmer brought home a team championship.
■ 7. Volleyball success. Spring Hill, Gilmer, White Oak, Beckville and Leverett’s Chapel all advanced to regional tournaments in volleyball. Spring Hill finished the season 39-5. Gilmer went 24-18, Beckville 37-6 and Leverett’s Chapel 24-17.
■ 8. Diamond success in Harleton. Harleton’s softball and baseball teams both advanced to the UIL State Tournament, finishing the year with a combined 61-6 record.
■ 9. Lobos on the big stage. Former Longview standouts Trent Williams and Chris Ivory in football and Chris Davis in baseball continued to have big impacts at the highest level.
Williams signed a five-year contract extension for $66 million with the Washington Redskins, and also earned his fourth straight trip to the Pro Bowl.
Davis entered free agency on a high note, hitting with a MLB-high 47 home runs to go along with 117 RBI. He eventually re-signed with the Orioles for seven years and $161 million.
Ivory, in his third season with the New York Jets turned in his first 1,000-yard rushing season and also earned his first Pro Bowl selection.
■ 10. Evans steps down. Andy Evans, who led Tatum to 11 playoff trips and two state titles in 12 seasons, stepped down as head football coach and athletic director. Evans had a 115-43 record at Tatum and a 186-72 record overall.