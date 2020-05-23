■ Editor’s note: This is the second in a 10-part series looking back at the top stories of the decade in the Longview News-Journal’s coverage area.
Pat Collins spent just four seasons as head football coach at Longview High School, but he spent a decade as the district’s athletic director before stepping down in June of 2011 and turning things over to head football coach John King.
Collins joined the Longview football program in 2000 and went 27-20 in four seasons. King, who was one of Collins’ assistants, then took over and was 80-17 in seven seasons, including consecutive trips to the Class 4A Division I state championship game in 2008-09 and a Class 5A Division II state semifinal appearance in 2010.
King, who will begin his 17th season as head football coach for the Lobos in 2020, currently has a 179-37 record overall and a 90-6 record in district games with 14 district titles, three state title game appearances and a state championship in 2018.
Other top stories in 2011 were:
■ 2. Big year for sports in Tatum: The boys basketball and track teams earned state runner-up finishes, and the Eagles went 12-3 and reached the state semifinals in football that season.
■ 3. Davis traded to Orioles: Former Longview Lobo baseball standout Chris Davis spent five seasons with the Texas Rangers before being dealt to the Baltimore Orioles.
■ 4. Legendary coaches pass away: We lost basketball coaches Evelyn Blalock and Carl Allen along with longtime Gladewater coach and athletic director Bill Waters in 2011. Blalock won three national titles at Kilgore College. Allen won a couple of state championships at Sabine, and Waters was responsible for hiring another legend — Jack Murphy — during his tenure as Gladwater’s athletic director.
■ 5. Kilgore soccer: The Bulldogs finished with a 20-4-2 record and earned a trip to the state title match.
■ 6. Fletcher wins gold: Henderson wrestler Cord Fletcher won the state wrestling championship in the 215-pound weight class.
■ 7. Bowman departs for Paris: Barry Bowman, who led Daingerfield to three straight state championships and compiled a 44-3 record with the Tigers, left to become head football coach and athletic director at Paris — leading the Wildcats to a 9-2 record in his first season there.
■ 8. Two from ET drafted: Gilmer’s Curtis Brown (Texas) and Tatum’s Denarius Moore (Tennessee) were both selected in the NFL Draft. Brown went in the third round with the 95th pick overall to the Pittsburg Steelers, and Moore was a fifth-round selection (148th overall) by the Oakland Raiders.
■ 9. Tenaha dominates: Tenaha didn’t just win the Class A Division II state title, the Tigers dominated en route to a 14-0 record. Tenaha defeated Munday, 52-28, in the title game, capping a season that saw them defeated teams by an average of 37.6 points per game.
■ 10. Spring Hill basketball: The Spring Hill Lady Panthers carved out a 29-7 record and advanced to the regional tournament for the first time since 1976.