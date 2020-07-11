Editor’s note: This is the ninth in a 10-part series looking back at the top stories of the decade in the Longview News-Journal’s coverage area.
Christmas came a few days early in Longview as the Lobo football team brought home the program’s first state championship since 1937 — a span of 81 years.
After playing for titles in 1997, 2008 and 2009, the Lobos battled their way back to the championship and then capped a perfect 16-0 season with a 35-34 win over Beaumont West Brook on Dec. 22 at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium.
Haynes King, son of longtime head coach John King, passed for 423 yards, rushed for 65 yards and accounted for three touchdowns to earn game offensive MVP honors. Kamden Perry hauled in eight passes for 218 yards and a touchdown, and team defensive leader Jephaniah Lister earned defensive MVP honors after his 12-tackle performance.
2. Title town. Beckville’s baseball and volleyball teams won state championships in 2018 — ironically in different classifications.
Beckville won the Class 3A baseball championship in June with a 5-4, walkoff, 10-inning win over Clifton. That ended the 2017-18 school year.
Five months later, the Ladycat volleyball team capped a 42-8 season season with a five-set win over Lindsey in the Class 2A state title match after Beckville had dropped in classification to begin the 2018-19 school year.
3. Kilgore kicking it. The Kilgore Lady Bulldogs advanced to the UIL State Soccer Tournament for the second time in three years, falling to Jasper, 1-0, in the state semifinals and finishing the year with a 23-6-2 record.
4. LETU hoops history. LeTourneau University’s men advanced to the NCAA Division III National Basketball Tournament for the first time in school history, defeating Hanover (85-77), but falling to Emory (83-82) to end the year with a 24-5 record.
5. KC hardwood success. The Kilgore College men and women caught fire at the right time, with both teams advancing to the championship games at the Region XIV Conference Basketball Tournament.
The KC men defeated Bossier Ciy, Trinity Valley and Blinn before falling to rival Tyler in the title game.
The Lady Rangers defeated Blinn and Trinity Valley at the tournament, but fell to San Jacinto in the championship match.
6. In the hall. Bill Manning, an East Texas trailblazer for the sport of soccer, was incucted into the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches Hall of Honor in November. Manning started the Pine Tree soccer program and won 213 games in 13 seasons at the school. In 27 seasons overall, Manning’s teams won 402 games and 17 district championships.
Former Longview Lobo and Arkansas Razorback football standout Loyd Phillips was selected for inclusion to the Texas Sports Hall of Fame. Phillips, who won the 1966 Outland Trophy, was a two-time All-American and was previously inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1992.
7. More coaching changes. Andre Lo stepped down after a long, successful run as Pine Tree’s boys soccer coach, triggering a chain reaction of changes as Jose Rocha moved from Tatum to Pine Tree. Tatum then named Todd BonDurant, who had been the head soccer coach at Spring Hill, as its new coach, and the Lady Panthers named Jimmy Dowell to take over that program.
In volleyball, Dawn Stewart left after two seasons at Spring Hill to take over in Carthage after Leven Barker left Carthage to head up the Tatum program.
In basketball, Alexann Yancey left Spring Hill, and Kyle Bobbitt was brought in to take over the Lady Panther program.
In football, Terry Ward resigned at Harleton after four seasons, and Roger Adams retired after a successful career that included stops at Hallsville, New Diana and Union Grove.
8. Eckert leaves on top. After Kilgore College closed out the season with eight straight wins, including a 28-0 shutout of Pima, Arizona in the Heart of Texas Bowl in Waco, head coach J.J. Eckert resigned and took over the head coaching job at his alma mater — Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Oklahoma.
Eckert was 67-49 at KC.
9. McCray moves up. Former Pine Tree volleyball standout Amber McCray, who carved out a 165-49 record and took Panola to back-to-back national tournaments, was named head volleyball coach at Louisiana Tech University.
10. Torrence rolls. Kilgore native Steve Torrence finished the calendar with a career-best 11 wins, including the Mello Yellow NHRA (National Hot Rod Association) championship. He became the first drive in history to sweep the six-race NHRA Countdown to the Championship, going undefeated over a total of 24 two-car heats during that run.