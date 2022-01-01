State championships, a couple of near misses, coaching milestones and retirements and several individual accomplishments at the highest level highlighted a busy 2021 in East Texas.
Before we turn the page and leap into 2022, here’s a look back at the top stories from 2021.
NO. 1: Volleyball dynastyThe Beckville Ladycats earned the program’s second Class 2A state championship in four years, carving out a 47-3 record in the process.
Beckville defeated Big Sandy, Alba-Golden and Cumby to reach the regional tournament before knocking off Leon and Iola to earn a trip to the UIL State Volleyball Tournament. After knocking off Crawford in a sweep (25-20, 25-12, 26-24), the Ladycats swept past Thrall (26-24, 25-23, 25-15) in the title match.
The Ladycats have now won nine straight district titles and 104 consecutive district matches dating back to an Oct. 12, 2012 loss against Overton.
Head coach Cherry Downs has a 357-64 record at Beckville. The Ladycats were 23-12 in her first season, and have gone 305, 34-6, 37-6, 36-6, 41-1, 42-8, 36-14, 31-3 and 47-3 since then.
Oh, and the Ladycats lose just one senior from this year’s state title team.
NO. 2:
Hallsville diamond success
The Hallsville softball and baseball programs both advanced to the Final Four in 2021.
The Bobcat baseball team defeated Huntsville (5-0, 4-1), Joshua (8-3, 0-1, 12-1), Marshall (5-0, 9-1), Lucas Lovejoy (9-8, 5-2) and Frisco Wakeland (3-1, 7-1) to reach the state tournament. After defeating Leander Rouse (4-2) in the semifinals, the Bobcats fell to Barbers Hill (2-1) in the title game.
After the season, head coach Scott Mitchell announced he is stepping away from coaching baseball. He will stay in Hallsville, teaching U.S. History and coaching the boys and girls golf teams.
Mitchell compiled a 512-197-1 record in 23 seasons at Hallsville (529-227-1 overall), winning 11 district titles, advancing to the regional quarterfinals four times and earning two trips to the state tournament. His Hallsville teams never had a losing record.
The Ladycat softball team finished wit ha 32-7 record, advancing to the Class 5A state semifinals before falling to Barbers Hill (6-0).
Hallsville defeated Jacksonville (6-1), Red Oak (18-0, 22-0), Royse City (3-2, 5-4), Prosper Rock Hill (5-0, 10-4) and Lucas Lovejoy (3-1, 17-4) to earn the program’s third trip to the state tournament.
Head coach Kayla Whatley is now 121-40-2 with the school.
NO. 3: Haynes KingFormer Longview Lobo standout Haynes King, who helped lead the Lobos to a 2018 state title, earned the starting job as Texas A&M’s quarterback in August.
King made his first career start against Kent State, passing for 292 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-10 win. He started the game against Colorado, but suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the first quarter of that game.
NO. 4: Lobo greatsFormer Lobos Trent Williams, Chris Davis and Jeb Blount made news in 2021.
Williams, considered by many to be the top offensive lineman in the National Football League, signed a six-year, $138.06 million deal with the San Francisco 49ers to make him the highest paid offensive lineman in NFL history. The contract included $55.1 million in guaranteed money.
Williams then went out and proved to be worth every cent, earning his ninth Pro Bowl selection.
Davis announced his retirement from Major League Baseball. The 35-year-old Baltimore Orioles slugger attributed the decision to end his baseball career to nagging injuries.
Davis was drafted by the Texas Rangers in the fifth round in 2006 out of Navarro College. He made his debut with the Rangers in 2008, and was traded three years later to the Orioles.
Davis’ best season in the Majors came in 2013 when he hit 53 homers and drove in 138 runs. In 2015 he hit 47 home runs and drove in 117 and signed a seven-year, $161 million contract.
Davis finished his career with 295 home runs in 13 seasons.
Blount, a former Lobo quarterback who helped lead Tulsa University to three Missouri Valley Conference titles and later earned a Super Bowl ring with the Oakland Raiders, was selected to be part of the Tulsa Athletic Hall of Fame. The ceremony will take place this spring.
Blount completed 320 of 588 passes for 4,372 yards and 35 touchdowns at Tulsa, and was drafted in the second round of the 1976 NFL Draft (50th overall) by the Oakland Raiders.
NO. 5: Girl powerPine Tree’s Jia Lewis, Spring Hill’s Rachel Petree and Union Grove’s Maya Huffman all brought home state championships from the Texas Woman’s Powerlifting Association Championships.
Lewis, competing in the 220-pound weight division in Class 5A, finished wit ha total of 1,010 pounds on three lifts (445 squat, 225 bench press, 340 deadlift).
Petree, who battled COVID-19 and left the hospital less than a week before she had to attempt to qualify for the state meet, won the 259-plus division for Class 4A small schools with a three-lift total of 1,000 pounds (430 squat, 220 bench, 350 deadlift).
She was hospitalized with COVID-19, but was discharged from the hospital six days before regional competition. She placed second there to qualify for the state meet.
Huffman, competing in the Class 2A/1A 259-plus division, had a total of 1,110 pounds (500 squat, 160 bench, 450 deadlift).
NO. 6: Lobo soccerThe Longview boys soccer team carved out a 21-6-1 record and made the deepest run in playoff history in 2021.
The Lobos defeated Tyler (4-0), Joshua (2-0), Sulphur Springs (3-1) and Frisco (3-2) before falling to eventual state champ Frisco Wakeland (1-0) in the regional championship match.
NO. 7: 800 wins and countingWhite Oak volleyball coach Carolee Musick earned her 800th career coaching victory early in the season, and led the Ladynecks on another deep playoff run in 2021.
Win No. 800 came at White Oak’s annual Shirley Atkins Tournament. Early on the first day, the Ladynecks defeated Union Grove for No. 799, and then Chapel Hill became victim No. 800. Later in the day, Henderson fell for No. 801.
By the time the season ended, White Oak had reached No. 1 in the statewide rankings – eventually finishing with a 38-3 record and advancing to the regional semifinals before falling to Gunter.
Musick is now 822-251 in her career, including a 648-146 record at White Oak.
NO. 8: Traylor has UTSA rollingFormer Gilmer head football coach and athletic director Jeff Traylor took the University of Texas-San Antonio football program to new heights in his second year at the helm.
The Roadrunners finished with a 12-2 record, earning a berth in the Tropical Smoothie Café Frisco Bowl.
Traylor, who near the end of the season signed a contract extension through 2031 valued at $28 million (annual salary of $2.8 million with potential bonuses), was the Conference USA Coach of the year, the Werner Ladder AFCA Football Bowl Subdivision Regional Coach of the Year and is a finalist or the Eddie Robinson Coach of the year by the Football Writers Association of America and a semifinalist for the George Munger College Coach of the Year from the Maxwell Football Club.
NO. 9: Rangers making noiseThe Kilgore College Rangers basketball team punched its ticket to the 2021 NJCAA National Basketball Tournament, and then opened the 2021-2022 season like a team determined to do more damage.
The Rangers finished 18-6 in 2020-21, defeating Blinn, Navarro and Trinity Valley to win the Region XIV Conference Tournament and earn the program’s sixth trip to the NJCAA National Tournament.
The win over TVCC in the title game of the regional tournament was No. 400 for Ranger head coach Brian Hoberecht, who has KC ranked No. 2 nationally with a 14-0 record heading into Monday’s conference game at Jacksonville College.
NO. 10: So closeThe Gilmer football team and Tatum boys basketball team played for state titles in 2021, but came up short.
Gilmer, which also played for a state championship in 2020, bounced back from a loss to Carthage in that game to carve ou a 14-2 record in 2021 and make it back to the big dance.
The Buckeyes defeated Mexia (71-14), Caddo Mills (68-31), Van (56-35), Pleasant Grove (36-15) and Celina (27-7) in the playoffs to advance to the eighth title game in program history, falling to China Spring in the championship game.
Tatum went unbeaten in district play, and then knocked off Daingerfield (79-32), DeKalb (94-50), White Oak (58-33), Chisum (76-36) and Dallas Madison (61-54) to reach the state semifinals. After upending Brock (62-45) in the semifinals, the Eagles fell to San Antonio Cole (77-60) in the championship game.