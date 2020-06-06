■ Editor’s note: This is the fourth in a 10-part series looking back at the top stories of the decade in the Longview News-Journal’s coverage area.
East Texas neighbors Kilgore and Carthage, located about 40 miles apart, trekked all the way to Arlington to battle it out for the Class 3A Division I state championship in 2013.
Carthage, which lost to another East Texas team — Whitehouse — midway through the season, capped off a 14-1 year by defeating Kilgore 35-24 for its fourth title in six seasons.
Kilgore entered the title game with a 14-0 record, including a 44-6 thrashing of Stephenville in the state semifinals.
Other top stories in 2013 included:
■ 2. Davis puts up monster numbers. Former Longview standout Chris Davis hit .286 with 53 home runs and 138 RBI in his second season in Baltimore after being traded from the Texas Rangers. His RBI and home run totals led the American League. He finished third in the league’s Most Valuable Player voting, and was named a starter in the annual All-Star Game.
■ 3. Fitzhenry out at Pine Tree. Days after the Pirates notched a 42-38 win over Van, head coach and athletic director Derek Fitzhenry was placed on administrative leave. He missed one game, and was reinstated. After three players were arrested and another player who had previously been arrested participated in a game following a change to the athletic handbook, Fitzhenry’s status was once again in question. He eventually resigned on Oct. 18, the day Pine Tree played at rival Hallsville.
■ 4. Roughnecks repeat. White Oak captured its second straight 2A state championship in basketball when Kris Anderson hit a runner with four seconds remaining to lift the Roughnecks to a 56-54 win over Brock. It marked the second year in a row White Oak finished with a 37-1 record — and the big trophy.
■ 5. Big seasons for ET football teams. Union Grove and Waskom both ended long playoff droughts in 2013. Union Grove made the playoffs for the first time since 1968, and Waskom made it back to the postseason for the first time since 1992. White Oak and Waskom reached the state semifinals, and Gladewater, which won just three regular season games, got on a roll and won three times in the postseason.
■ 6. James Street dies. Former Longview and University of Texas football legend James Street died at the age of 65. Street, who arrived in Austin as the No. 7 quarterback on the Longhorns’ depth chart, carved out a 20-0 record as a starter at Texas and led the Longhorns to a national title in 1969.
■ 7. Volleyball shakeup. Carolee Musick left White Oak after 19 seasons and took over at Pine Tree when Leven Barker left Pine Tree and headed to Carthage after five seasons. Both fared well at their new schools, with Pine Tree finishing 25-13 in Musick’s first season and Barker’s leading Carthage to a then-school record 33 wins. Former Pine Tree standout Nicole Thorn left Panola College after five seasons and took over for Musick at White Oak, leading the Ladynecks to a 34-9 record. Ironically, Musick recently returned to White Oak, Thorn is back at Panola and Barker has moved on to find success at Tatum.
■ 8. Rangers roll. The Kilgore College Rangers’ basketball team lost to Lee in the semifinals of the Region XIV Tournament, but earned a trip to the NJCAA National Tournament by virtue of its regular season conference championship. It was KC’s first trip back to the big dance since 1994.
■ 9. Pirates lift two titles. Pine Tree powerlifters Alex Johnson and Eddie Calico both brought home gold medals from the state powerlifting meets. Johnson won the girls’ 123-pound division, and Calico topped all lifters in the 242-pound boys division. It was the second state title in a row for Calico.
■ 10. Carlisle wins it all. The Carlisle Indians earned a thrilling 7-6, eight-inning win over Weimar in the state semifinals, and then captured the Class A state baseball championship with a 6-1 win over Stamford.