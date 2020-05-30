■ Editor’s note: This is the third in a 10-part series looking back at the top stories of the decade in the Longview News-Journal’s coverage area.
The White Oak Roughnecks lost a game in December to eventual Class A Division I state champ Clarksville, and never tasted defeat again, earning "top story" status for 2012 by bringing home a Class 2A state championship.
The Roughnecks carved out a 37-1 record (and repeated that same record and also as state champs a year later), earning the school's first basketball state championship since 1957.
Led by All-East Texas MVP and state tournament MVP Caleb Carr, who scored 14 of his 17 points in the second half of the title game, White Oak knocked off Brock (61-53) in the championship game.
Other top stories for 2012 were:
2. Lobos fight through adversity for solid season. Longview lost its starting quarterback with a knee injury early in the first game of the season, but Dezmond Chumley - slated to be the starter on the junior varsity - won the starting varsity job by the start of district play and the Lobos had a three-deep playoff run.
3. Area teams make deep playoff runs. Longview wasn't the only East Texas team to enjoy a successful season on the gridiron. Gilmer, Daingerfield and Tenaha all played for state championships, and John Tyler, Carthage, Kilgore and Elysian Fields battled all the way to the state semifinals.
4. Former Lobo Trent Williams, in his third NFL season, earned his first Pro Bowl nod.
5. Another former Lobo, Chris Davis, turned in a solid first season in his first year after being traded from the Texas Rangers to the Baltimore Orioles. Davis belted 33 home runs and drove in 85 runs, helping lead Baltimore to the playoffs for the first time since 1997.
6. Humber is perfect. Former Carthage baseball standout Philip Humber struck out nine and needed just 96 pitches to throw a perfect game for the Chicago White Sox in a 4-0 win over the Seattle Mariners.
7. ET natives get the Hall Call. Longview graduate and legendary baseball coach Andy Malone was inducted into the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame. Another Lobo, Bobby Taylor, became a member of the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame, and Big Sandy's Lovie Smith was inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame.
8. Pump Jacks win TCL title. The East Texas Pump Jacks, located in Kilgore, capped their fifth season by winning their first Texas Collegiate League championship. The Pump Jacks lost the opening game of a best-of-three series against Victoria, but won the final two games.
9. Musick reaches milestone. White Oak volleyball coach Carolee Musick led White Oak to another state tournament appearance - the fourth straight for the Ladynecks - and along the way she collected her 600th coaching victory. The Ladynecks finished the year with a 40-6 record, falling in the state semifinals.
10. CHS wins state soccer tournament. Christian Heritage School finished the season with a 12-2-1 record, defeating Kingsville Pan American for the TAPPS state championship.