Before we welcome in 2023, allow us to take a look back at the 10 biggest stories from 2022 involving East Texas teams, coaches and individual athletes.
1. MORE STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
East Texas brought home state championships at two levels of football, with the Carthage Bulldogs rolling to a perfect 16-0 season to win the Class 4A Division II state title and Longview’s Christian Heritage Classical School bringing home the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS) Six-Man championship.
For Carthage, it was state championship No. 9 on the football field – all under head coach Scott Surratt.
The Six-Man title was the first for Christian Heritage.
2. LEADERSHIP CHANGES
At Pine Tree High School, former offensive coordinator Jason Bachman became head football coach after former HFC Kerry Lane was promoted to athletic director. Lane then left to join Gilmer’s football staff, and former defensive coordinator Jacob Holder was named the new AD.
At Spring Hill, head football coach Weston Griffis resigned to join Gilmer’s football staff, and Brandon Joslin became the next head football coach while Shawn Copeland was named AD, Former head baseball coach Trevor Petersen resigned, and former Panther standout Garrett Methvin was named head coach.
Softball coach Marty Mayfield departed Spring Hill and took over Overton’s program, and Donald Gray was named softball coach for the Lady Panthers.
At Longview High School, former Lady Lobo player Meagan Leggett became the next girls basketball head coach after the departure of Clay Busby, Former boys basketball head coach Don Newton left for the Whitehouse AD job, and Sam Weaver hired as the new Lobo head coach.
At White Oak High School, legendary volleyball coach Carolee Musick retired and former Ladyneck player Morgan High was named the next head coach.
At Kilgore College, former Longview Lady Lobo basketball standout Courtney Pruitt was named Athletic Director.
And, finally, Whitney Keeling, who led Waskom to a pair of state titles, took over as head football coach and athletic director at Tatum High School.
3. MILESTONES
Football coaches John King (Longview) and Scott Surratt (Carthage) both notched their 200th career coaching wins during the 2022 season. On the volleyball court, Tatum’s Leven Barker won his 700th match as a head coach.
4. LOBOS IN THE NEWS
Former Longview football standout Travin Howard earned a Super Bowl ring with the Los Angeles Rams. Howard had a game-sealing interception in the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers – who had two other Lobos on their roster (Trent Williams and JaMycal Hasty). Hasty is playing the 2022 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Williams continued adding to his Hall of Fame resume by earning his 10th Pro Bowl a week ago.
Also making news was former Lobo standout Haynes King, who graduated from Texas A&M and entered the transfer portal – electing to finish his college career at Georgia Tech
5. BIG-TIME RECRUITS
Longview’s Jalen Hale, who helped Longview reach the state semifinals in Class 5A Division I, signed with the University of Alabama a few days before Christmas. Across town, Pine Tree junior standout Dealyn Evans gave a verbal pledge to Texas A&M.
6. KC ON THE BIG STAGE
The Kilgore College men’s basketball team produced a 30-win season, won its second straight Region XIV Tournament and finished No. 8 nationally after going 1-1 at the NJCAA National Tournament.
Former Lady Ranger basketball standout Sylvia Hoffman earned a silver medal in the two-woman bobsled event at the Winter Olympics.
The KC football team finished 8-4 on the year, entering the Southwest Junior College Football Conference playoffs as the No. 4 seed and knocking off No. 1 Trinity Valley and No. 2 New Mexico Military Institute to earn the SWJCFC title and a berth in the Heart of Texas Bowl.
7. VOLLEYBALL SUCCESS
Spring Hill, Tatum, Beckville and Hawkins all advanced to regional tournaments in volleyball, with Spring Hill advancing to the regional finals.
8. COACHING ICONS HONORED
Legendary East Texas football coaches Dennis Alexander and Andy Griffin entered the Texas High School Coaches Association Hall of Honor over the summer, and Alexander was later selected for induction into the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame. That ceremony will take place in May.
9. EAGLES SOAR
The Harmony Eagles broke in a new head football coach (Jeremy Jenkins), and struggled early before turning things around for the best season in school history. Harmony opened the season with four straight losses, but got on a roll and advanced all the way to the Class 3A Division II state semifinals. The Eagles knocked off New Waverly, Hooks, West Rusk and Newton in the playoffs before falling to Poth in the semifinals
10. LOVIE TO THE TEXANS
East Texas native Lovie Smith (Big Sandy) became the fifth head coach in Houston Texans franchise history back in February. Smith was the team’s associate head coach and defensive coordinator prior to earning the head coaching job.