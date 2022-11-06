TCU 34, TEXAS TCH 24: FORT WORTH -- Kendre Miller's 158 yards rushing led a potent TCU rushing attack in a 34-24 victory over Texas Tech on Saturday afternoon in Amon G. Carter Stadium.
The No. 7 Horned Frogs are 9-0 for the first time since 2010, when they went 13-0 en route to winning the Rose Bowl.
TCU defeated the Red Raiders for a fourth consecutive season and seventh time in nine years. The four-game winning streak is the Horned Frogs' longest since they won the first five games in the series from 1926-30.
Miller has 1,049 yards on the season as he became TCU's first 1,000-yard rusher since 2016 when Kyle Hicks had 1,042. Miller's 2-yard scoring run 35 seconds into the fourth quarter provided TCU's go-ahead score, making it a 20-17 game. It was also his 10th consecutive game with a rushing touchdown.
On the ensuing series after Miller's score, TCU's defense came up big with a fourth-down stop when Texas Tech went with a quarterback keeper on a 4th-and-2 at its 36. Namdi Obiazor and Johnny Hodges combined on the stop for a 2-yard loss. It set up TCU with a short field and it took just three plays to go 34 yards with Derius Davis being on the receiving end of a Max Duggan 23-yard touchdown pass, one of his two on the day. it gave TCU a 27-17 lead with 10:53 to play.
Griffin Kell had first-half field goals of 40 and 30 yards, the latter with 9 seconds left in the second quarter, to give TCU a 13-10 lead at the half. Kell is now 10-of-10 on the season.
OHIO STATE 21, NORTHWESTERN 7: Evanston, Ill. — No. 2 Ohio State (9-0, 6-0) battled adverse weather conditions, high winds and rain, and the Wildcats ball-control offense to claim a 21-7 road win at Northwestern (1-8, 1-5) Saturday at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois.
Notably, Saturday’s 21-7 win marked the program’s 70th consecutive game with at least 20 points, marking a new all-time FBS record.
C.J. Stroud completed 10-of-26 passes for 76 yards. He also rushed for 79 yards on six carries, including the game’s longest play from scrimmage, a 44-yard rush late in the fourth quarter.
MICHIGAN 52, RUTGERS 17: PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- Despite trailing at halftime for the first time this season, the No. 4-ranked University of Michigan football team erupted in the second half thanks to a big assist from its defense to beat another Big Ten East opponent on Saturday (Nov. 12) with a 52-17 victory over Rutgers at SHI Stadium.
The Wolverines scored three touchdowns in a span of 1:42 to reverse their fortunes in the second half, turning a three-point halftime deficit into a 17-point advantage. The turnaround was sparked by the defense and specifically fifth-year linebacker Michael Barrett, who corralled two interceptions on back-to-back Rutgers plays, highlighted by a 31-yard pick-six. The interceptions and the touchdown were both the first of Barrett's career.
Michigan's running game was once again commanding, rushing for 282 total yards and four touchdowns, with Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards each leading the way with 109 yards. The defensive unit allowed just 14 Rutgers rushing yards for the game and set a new season-high for takeaways with three in addition to three sacks.
Michigan's offense out-gained Rutgers 433-180 and dominated the time of possession, 37:41-22:19. In addition to their 282 ground yards, McCarthy finished with 151 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns, as well as a rushing score.
NOTRE DAME 35, CLEMSON 14: NOTRE DAME, Ind. – Notre Dame (6-3) took advantage of a pair of non-offensive touchdowns and an interception deep in Tiger territory that led to another score to defeat No. 5/5 Clemson, 35-14, on Saturday night at Notre Dame Stadium. The loss dropped the Tigers to 8-1 on the season and snapped Clemson’s nation-leading 14-game winning streak.
Earlier in the evening, by virtue of Pitt’s win over Syracuse, Clemson clinched a place in the ACC Championship Game, which takes place in Charlotte on Dec. 3.
Defensively, Clemson held the Irish to 348 yards and just 85 through the air, but the Irish accumulated 263 rushing yards. Running back Will Shipley led Clemson with 101 all-purpose yards, 63 of which came on the ground, and added a rushing touchdown. In the air, tight end Davis Allen led the team in receptions with seven for 60 yards.
LSU 31, ALABAMA 30 (OT) BATON ROUGE: No. 15 LSU saw an opportunity to beat No. 6 Alabama. The Tigers didn’t pass it up.
Instead, first-year head coach Brian Kelly elected to attempt a two-point conversion while trailing 31-30 in the first overtime period in the south end of Tiger Stadium.
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels didn’t hesitate, sprinting steps to his right and completing the 3-yard pass to freshman tight end Mason Taylor, who scored just inside the front-right corner of the end zone to send the crowd into a frenzy, spilling onto the field.
With 1:47 to play, Jayden Daniels gave LSU a 24-21 advantage with a 7-yard touchdown pass to freshman tight end Mason Taylor in the left corner of the end zone.
With three 15-yard completions by Young, Alabama advanced to the LSU 28 where Will Reichard made a 46-yard field goal to tie the game with 21 seconds to play.
LSU won the overtime coin toss and elected to play defense in the south end zone.
On the first possession, the Tide scored on a 1-yard touchdown run by Roydell Williams two plays after a long video review to confirm that a pass from Bryce Young was not tipped at the line by LSU’s Mekhi Wingo. The play was ruled pass interference.
Alabama led 31-24.
On the first play of LSU’s overtime possession, quarterback Jayden Daniels scrambled 25 yards to paydirt, cutting the Crimson Tide advantage to 31-30.
OREGON 49, COLORADO 10: BOULDER, Colo. — The Oregon football team extended its winning streak to eight games Saturday, and the Ducks had some fun doing it.
But in the race to reach the Pac-12 Championship Game, things are about to get serious.
Bo Nix accounted for five touchdowns — at least one each passing, rushing and receiving — and the Ducks also got touchdowns on offense from tackle Josh Conerly Jr. and linebacker Noah Sewell in a 49-10 victory Saturday over Colorado at Folsom Field. Oregon's first three touchdowns were a receiving score by Conerly on his birthday, a throwback pass from running back Bucky Irving to Nix, and a one-yard rushing TD by the linebacker Sewell.
USC 41, CALIFORNIA 35: LOS ANGELES — Caleb Williams passed for 360 yards, rushed for a touchdown and threw two of his four scoring passes to Michael Jackson III, leading No. 9 USC Football to a 41-35 victory over California on Saturday night.
Tahj Washington caught seven passes for 112 yards and a touchdown for the Trojans (8-1, 6-1 Pac-12), whose defense allowed 28 points in the second half of a third straight subpar outing.
But Williams went 26 for 41 without a turnover and coolly kept the Trojans ahead in the fourth quarter of his second straight outstanding performance without his top two receivers, injured Jordan Addison and Mario Williams.
In his last three games, Caleb Williams has passed for 1,152 yards with 14 TDs and no interceptions to make a run into Heisman Trophy consideration.
UCLA 50, ARIZONA STATE 36: TEMPE, Ariz. – Bruins' quarterback Dorian Thompson Robinson threw for 169 yards and registered a career-best 120 rushing yards to lead the No. 10-ranked UCLA football team past Arizona State, 50-36, in a Pac-12 contest at Sun Devil Stadium on Saturday night.
Thompson-Robinson accounted for four of UCLA's touchdowns – two on the ground and two in the air – as he finished with 289 all-purpose yards in the Pac-12 showdown.
The Bruins (8-1, 5-1 Pac-12) outgained Arizona State in overall yardage by a 571 to 468 margin, racking up 402 total rushing yards. UCLA's Kazmeir Allen (137 yards), Thompson Robinson (120 yards), Keegan Jones (98 yards) and Colson Yankoff (48 yards) each finished with career highs in single-game rushing yards.
UCLA's 402 total rushing yards marked the program's highest single-game rushing total since amassing 437 rushing yards (on 56 carries) against Washington State in a 42-28 win at the Rose Bowl on Oct. 2, 2010.
Arizona State quarterback Trenton Bourguet completed 38 of 49 passes for 349 yards and two touchdowns.
UTAH 45, ARIZONA 20: SALT LAKE CITY – The No. 14 University of Utah Football team recorded a season-high 306 rushing yards on its way to a 45-20 victory over Arizona on Saturday night, winning in front of its 75th straight sellout crowd in Rice-Eccles Stadium. Utah improved to 7-2 overall and 5-1 in Pac-12 play.
Arizona entered the game averaging 474.9 yards of offense per game with the Utes holding them to 387, including holding them to just 231 passing yards after they were averaging 340.1 heading into the game.
Utah finished the game with 457 yards of total offense that included 306 rushing yards and 151 passing yards while recording 28 first downs in the game. Utah's defense also walked away with four takeaways in fumble recoveries, the most by the Utes since 2011.
MICHIGAN STATE 23, ILLINOIS 15: CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- No. 14/16 Illinois fell to Michigan State, 23-15, at Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Isaiah Williams recorded two receiving touchdowns in the defeat, registering a team-high five catches for 98 yards and two scores. Chase Brown notched his 10th consecutive 100-yard rushing game during the third quarter, finishing with 136 yards on 33 carries. Brown also moved into third place on the program's all-time rushing list with 2,907 career yards on the ground.
Sydney Brown recorded his fourth interception of the season on the first play of the game, his third straight game with a takeaway.
PENN STATE 45, INDIANA 14: BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The No. 15/16/16 Penn State football team (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) defeated the Indiana Hoosiers (3-6, 1-5 Big Ten), 45-14, Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium.
The game featured a complementary effort on both sides of the ball with the offense racking up 483 total yards and the defense registering 16 tackles for loss. Freshman running back Kaytron Allen highlighted the offense's performance with 158 scrimmage yards and three rushing touchdowns.
Of the defense's 16 TFLs, six of them were sacks, while the unit also pulled in three interceptions in a dominant performance. Twelve different players picked up at least a 0.5 tackle for loss in the contest. The 16 TFLs ties the program record for TFLs since it became an NCAA statistics in 2000. The Lions also had 16 TFLs against Kent State in 2018.
Sean Clifford completed 15-of-23 passes for 229 yards and one interception. Drew Allar pitched in 75 passing yards and two scores, going 9-for-12. Ten different receivers caught passes from the two signal callers, led by Mitchell Tinsley with five catches for 63 yards.
Kobe King paced the defense with eight total tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss. Kalen King and Dani Dennis-Sutton both recorded their first career interceptions in the contest.
NORTH CAROLINA 21, VIRGINIA 7: CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA.—Drake Maye threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and No. 17 North Carolina outscored Virginia 21-7 after halftime to rally for a 31-28 victory Saturday.
Elijah Green scored twice and Josh Downs caught 15 passes, including a touchdown, for the Tar Heels (8-1, 5-0 Atlantic Coast Conference, No. 17 CFP), now 5-0 in league play for the first time since 2015, when they qualified for their lone appearance in the ACC championship.
KANSAS 37, OKLAHOMA STATE 16: LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) -- — Devin Neal ran for 224 yards and a touchdown and had 110 receiving yards, leading Kansas past No. 18 Oklahoma State 37-16 on Saturday.
The Jayhawks (6-3, 3-3 Big 12 Conference) are bowl eligible for the first time since 2008 when they beat Virginia Tech in the Orange Bowl.
Kansas' ground game led the way with 351 yards as a team with Neal setting career highs in both rushing and receiving yards against the Cowboys (6-3, 3-3).
Jason Bean was efficient in the air, too. He went 18-for-23 passing for 203 yards with two touchdowns while rushing for a 72-yard touchdown.
Neal and Bean combined for 237 yards on the ground in the first half with two touchdowns. Bean gained 93 yards on four carries while Neal had six catches.
Kansas benefited from Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders not playing, with freshman Garrett Rangel throwing interceptions on the Cowboys' first two drives. Rangel went 27 of 40 for 304 yards and two touchdowns.
TULANE 27, TULSA 13: TULSA, Okla. – The No. 19 nationally ranked Tulane football team (8-1, 5-0 AAC) used a strong rushing attack, that totaled 357 yards on the ground, to run over Tulsa (3-6, 1-4 AAC) on Saturday at H.A. Chapman Stadium by a 27-13 score.
Tyjae Spears led the offensive charge for Tulane in running for 157 yards and a touchdown. Shaadie Clayton-Johnson picked up 106 yards. Iverson Celestine totaled 40 yards. Michael Pratt ran for 36 yards. Pratt had an effective day in going 11-for-19 for 125 yards and two passing touchdowns. Duece Watts recorded two catches for 42 yards. Shae Wyatt had a catch for 20 yards and a touchdown. Tyrick James totaled four catches for 39 yards and a touchdown.
Tulane's offense gained 482 total yards with 357 coming on the ground. It was the highest rushing total for the program since getting 429 against Southern Miss in 2020. The defense limited Tulsa to 257 total yards, including 146 yards passing. The team had four sacks on the afternoon.
N.C. STATE 30, W. FOREST 21: RALEIGH – Despite a hard-fought effort that included four sacks and eight tackles-for-loss, No. 19 Wake Forest fell on the road at No. 20 NC State on Saturday night, 30-21.
No. 19 Wake Forest (6-3, 2-3 ACC) was led on offense by redshirt junior quarterback Sam Hartman as he completed 29-of-48 passes for 397 yards and two touchdowns.
PITTSBURG 19, SYRACUSE 9: PITTSBURG, Penn. - Despite a defensive effort that forced two interceptions and seven punts, Syracuse fell 19-9 on the road at Pittsburgh.
Making his first career start, Carlos Del Rio-Wilson completed eight passes on 23 attempts for 120 yards. For a third-straight game, Ja'Had Carter came away with an interception, while Isaiah Johnson also picked off the Panthers in the loss. Syracuse's defense had 10 quarterback hurries, including three from Marlowe Wax, who led the Orange with 13 total tackles.
LIBERTY 21, ARKANSAS 19: FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - Arkansas scored twice during the fourth quarter and nearly completed a second two-point conversion, but No. 23 Liberty came up with one last defensive stop to secure a 21-19 win, Saturday afternoon, at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
Following the Flames’ sixth-straight win and the team’s first-ever win over a SEC program, Liberty now stands at 8-1 on the season. Arkansas falls to 5-4 on the year.
Arkansas, who trailed 21-5 heading into the fourth quarter, outgained Liberty on the day, 428 yards to 315. The Razorbacks controlled the pace of play during the final quarter with a 177-22 edge in total offensive yards.
Johnathan Bennett moved to 5-0 as the Flames’ starting quarterback, finishing the day by completing 15-of-25 pass attempts for 224 yards and three touchdowns.
WASHINGTON 24, OREGON STATE 21: SEATTLE – Deshaun Fenwick rushed for two scores on just five carries, but Washington edged 23rd-ranked Oregon State, 24-21, in Husky Stadium.
Fenwick crossed the goal line on rushes of two and 19 yards and Easton Mascarenas-Austin returned an interception for a score.
The second touchdown run by Fenwick gave the Beavers a 21-14 advantage, but the Huskies answered with the game's final 10 points to take the win on Friday night.
Damien Martinez led the Beaver offense with 107 yards on the ground on 19 attempts.
Ben Gulbranson threw for 66 yards on 11 completions.
UCF 35, MEMPHIS 28: MEMPHIS – Headlined by forcing three red zone stops, the 25th-ranked UCF football team earned a hard-fought 35-28 road win at Memphis Saturday afternoon at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. The Knights moved to 7-2 on the year and 4-1 in American Athletic Conference (AAC) play, earning the first conference road win of the season, while Memphis falls to 4-5 and 2-4 in league action.
As the nation's top red zone defense, UCF came up big again on Saturday forcing a turnover on downs, interception and a missed field goal. In 36 trips to the red zone for opponents this season, the Knights have only allowed 12 touchdowns (33%).