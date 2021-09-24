CARTHAGE — The unanswered points run ended at 91 points.
Dating back to last year’s Class 4A Division II State title game, the Carthage Bulldogs had rattled off 70-straight points against the Gilmer Buckeyes.
Carthage scored the first 21 points of the game on Friday to take control and defeat the Buckeyes 28-7 in a matchup featuring the two top-ranked teams in East Texas Friday night in Carthage.
The Bulldogs scored 70 unanswered points in the last year’s state title game and the first 21 points of Friday’s game which took place in front of a sold out standing room only crowd in Bulldog Stadium.
It didn’t take long for Carthage to put points on the board as the Bulldogs went 65 yards on five plays on the drive, capped by a five-yard touchdown pass from Connor Cuff to Montrel Hatten on the game’s opening drive.
Cuff made it a point to find Hatten often as the junior wide receiver finished with a game-high 70 yards receiving on six catches, including a pair of touchdowns.
Cuff played the majority of the game behind center for Carthage and threw for 165 yards on 14-of-22 passing, including the two scores.
Once again, the Bulldogs defense led the way as they held Gilmer without a first down until the final minute of the first half.
The Buckeyes came into the game averaging 47.25 points per game behind the stellar play of University of San Antonio commit Brandon Tennison.
In the first half, Carthage held Tennison to just 16 yards through the air on 3-of-8 passing and just 18 yards rushing on five carries.
Tennison finished the night 8 of 19 for 58 yards to go along with 13 carries for 56 yards. Ladaylon Jackson carried nine times for 28 yards, and Rohan Fluellen caught five passes for 26 yards.
Carthage (3-0) led Gilmer (4-0) 14-0 going into halftime.
Carthage — which came into the game with a combined 60 yards rushing in their first two games of the season — found some relative success on the ground. Zsema’D Williams finished with a game-high 84 yards rushing on 14 carries while Kedadrian Bell had 12-yard touchdown and 33 yards rushing on five carries for the Bulldogs.
The Buckeyes got on the board when Tennison hit wide receiver Fluellen for an 11-yard touchdown pass to cut Carthage’s lead to 21-7 with 7:41 left in the game.
Carthage would turn the ball over their next offensive possession, but once again the Bulldogs defense struck again. Defensive back Zy’Kerrian Tatum intercepted Tennison and raced 66 yards to pay dirt to completely dash whatever slim chances Gilmer had of making a late game comeback.
Carthage will wrap up non-district play next Friday when they host Pleasant Grove.
Pleasant Grove (1-3) has lost three games in a row, including Friday’s game, which was a 30-20 loss at Silsbee. Gilmer is idle next week and will open district play at Spring Hill on Oct. 8.