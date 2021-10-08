CENTER — On paper this was a total mismatch.
The Carthage Bulldogs — the No. 1-ranked team in 4A Division II — came into their District 10-4A Division II opener against the winless Center Roughriders looking to take whatever shred of hope Center had of pulling a monumental upset away from them right away.
The Bulldogs succeeded.
Carthage scored the game’s first 34 points — including 28 in the first quarter — as the Bulldogs forced a running clock in the second half en route to defeating Center 64-18 Friday night.
In a game where Carthage’s offensive starters only played the first half and the defensive starters played just a single series in the second half, the Bulldogs enforced their will on both sides of the ball.
In one half of play, Connor Cuff threw for 135 yards and four touchdowns on 11-of-17 passing and Javarian Roquemore completed all five of his first half attempts for 126 yards and three touchdowns.
Zsema’D Williams rushed for 78 yards on only six carries, including an 18-yard touchdown run in the half.
Carthage led Center 55-12 going into halftime.
Carthage (5-0 overall 1-0 district) completely shutout the Center ground game as the Bulldogs held the Roughriders to minus-12 yards rushing on 15 carries in the first half.
Center (0-6, 0-1) did have a couple of successful deep passes against the vaunted secondary of the Bulldogs.
Quarterback Emonte Cross hit Jamarion Evans for a 29-yard touchdown pass that made it 34-6 in favor of the Bulldogs.
“We really didn’t want them to score but sadly they did,” said senior defensive back Freddy Lynch who had 3 1/2 sacks and a safety in the game. “It’ll be alright because we are going to go back to practice and keep working hard.”
That started a string of touchdowns being scored on three-straight offensive plays as, on Carthage’s next possession, Roquemore hit Noah Paddie for a 53-yard touchdown, and then on Center’s next offensive possession, Cross hit Lance Wilburn for an 81-yard touchdown pass.
Cross would connect with Wilburn again for a 54-yard touchdown pass, but at that point the Carthage defensive starters had long been on the bench.
In total, eight different Carthage receivers had at least one catch, all of them coming in the first half since the Bulldogs did not throw a single time in the second half.
Montrel Hatten, Braeden Wade, Will McDaniel, Anthony Riggans and Williams each had a touchdown reception for Carthage.
Cross threw for 147 yards and two touchdowns on 6-of-11 passing in the first half and finished 9-of-16 for 210 yards and three scores.
Wilburn finished with 142 yards receiving on four catches including two scores.
The Bulldogs did not record an interception for the first time in four games, but they did score points defensively for the fourth-straight game.
This was the 77th time these teams have squared off. Carthage improved their record to 50-25-2 in the series and has won 22 of the last 23 contests.
The Bulldogs will be back at home next week for a District 10-4A D-II match-up with Jasper on Friday, Oct. 15.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium, where it will also be homecoming for Carthage.
Center will visit Shepherd in District 10-4A D-II play next Friday at 7:30 p.m.