The No. 1 ranked White Oak Ladynecks struggled to find a rhythm at times on Tuesday in a Class 3A bi-district playoff match against the West Rusk Lady Raiders at Pine Tree's Pirate Center.
The assist-to-kill combination of Emma Hill to Lexie Baker worked all night long, however, and in the end that proved to be too much for a scrappy Lady Raider squad as White Oak earned a 25-19, 20-25, 25-10, 25-17 win.
The Ladynecks improve to 36-2 with the win and will move on to face Quitman in the area playoffs. That match is set for 1:30 p.m. on Saturday in Hawkins. West Rusk ends the season with a 25-10 record.
Hill finished with 30 assists, six digs, five points and three kills. Baker had 17 kills, eight digs, 11 receptions, 12 points and four aces, Anna Iske 11 kills, two blocks and nine points, Addison Clinkscales five kills, Kaylee Wilkinson 10 digs, 14 rebounds, 13 points and four aces, Emma Nix four kills, Calee Carter two kills and two blocks and Brazie Croft 23 points, five aces, 11 digs and six receptions.
Stormie LeJuene finished with 13 assists in the loss for West Rusk. Paulina Mata had eight kills and four blocks, Shy'Nise Smith and Piper Morton three kills apiece, Raylee Moseley three aces, Macie Blizzard two aces and Morton three blocks.
White Oak took a 3-2 lead in the opening set on a stuff by Iske, and a backset by Hill later led to a slam by Carter to boost the lead to 12-6.
The lead reached 20-10 on a Hill-to-Iske set and kill, and the Lady Raiders never got the deficit under nine the rest of the way - with Baker hammering home a crosscourt winner to end the set.
Pinpont serving by Moseley in the second set helped the Lady Raiders erase an early 7-4 deficit. Morton knocked down a lazy return to tie things at 7-7, and then Moseley fired off one of three aces during a 6-0 run that put WR on top 13-7. Morton later had a kick save that led to a point, a block for another point and hit a change-up that dropped between three Ladynecks to keep West Rusk in front.
White Oak battled back to tie things at 19, but the Lady Raiders pulled away tied the set with a 25-20 win.
The Ladynecks never trailed in the third set, building an 11-4 cushion when Hill short set Carter for a kill and slowly pulling away for the 25-10 win.
The final set featured ties at 2, 7 and 10 before the Ladynecks were able to take control down the stretch. Fittingly, it was a Hill-to-Baker set and kill that ended the match and sent the Ladynecks to the next round.