WHITEHOUSE — Fourth-ranked Hughes Springs held the early lead, but top-ranked Emory Rains scored 10 unanswered runs to sweep the Region II-3A semifinal series.
The Lady Wildcats blanked the Lady Mustangs for six straight innings Saturday at Lady Cat Field and went on to win, 10-2, after taking the opener, 9-1 on Thursday.
The Lady Wildcats (35-1) advance to the Region II-3A finals next week to play No. 7 Grandview (37-6). Hughes Springs’ season ended at 26-6.
The Mustangs jumped on Rains pitcher Chanlee Oakes early, although she settled in and finished with a 3-hitter. Oakes struck out seven, didn’t walk a batter, and threw 94 pitches over seven innings.
Hughes Springs’ Emma McKinney lined a single to left to start the game, and a throwing error on Shea Nelson’s infield hit allowed McKinney to race home. Nelson scored on Grace Pippin’s groundout.
Hughes Springs committed a pair of errors in the third inning, and Oakes singled home a run to cut the Wildcats’ deficit to 2-1.
Rains sent 11 batters to the plate in the fourth and took a commanding 8-2 lead.
After a one-out walk, a throwing error set up Lynzee Hague’s two-run double to left field. Leo Terry singled to center, and Avery Songer tripled to left-center field to bring in two more runs.
Oakes grounded a single to center, and a walk loaded the bases, prompting a pitching change. Two wild pitches sent two runs across, and a passed ball allowed the final run of the rally to cross the plate.
Oakes tripled home two more runs in the fifth inning and singles by Hague and Terry.
After the first, Oakes pitched four hit-less innings before Nelson doubled inside the bag at third with one down in the sixth. Nelson was stranded at third to end the inning.
Oakes was 3 for 4 with a triple and three RBI, Hague was 2 for 3 with a double, Songer tripled and singles, and Terry also had two hits for Rains. Nelson had two hits for the Mustangs.