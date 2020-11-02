Special to the News-Journal
LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Steve Torrence did what was necessary Sunday at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, but fell just short of winning for the 41st time in his professional drag racing career.
The 37-year-old Kilgore native drove his Capco Contractors dragster into the final round at the season-ending 20th annual Dodge finals, but couldn’t add the icing to the championship he celebrated with family and crew including injured teammate Dom Lagana, who texted congratulations from his hospital bed in Indianapolis.
Torrence clinched the very first Camping World championship in somewhat anti-climactic fashion when his principal rival for the title, veteran Doug Kalitta, lost a heartbreaking first round race to Rookie-of-the-Year Justin Ashley.
That rendered moot the myriad other possible title scenarios and made Torrence just the third driver in NHRA history (after Joe Amato and Tony Schumacher) to win as many as three consecutive championships in the sport’s signature category.
Nevertheless, this was an emotional milestone for the only driver ever to sweep the six races in the NHRA’s Countdown to the Championship, the playoff system that was waived this season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I am excited to win our third championship” he acknowledged, “(but) I’m a big Doug Kalitta fan.I know what it takes to get here, what it takes to be in this position and how hard every one of those guys over there (at Kalitta Racing) work and how hard Doug’s worked.”
Congratulated at the end of the racetrack after winning his first round race against fellow Texan Kebin Kinsley, Torrence was told that the TV crew had received a text message from Lagana, a revelation that promptly re-ignited a roller coaster of emotions for the 40-time pro tour winner.
“You’re gonna be emotional when you get down there and they tell you that you’re a three-time world champion,” he said, “but then they tell you that Dom just texted and said he loved you. It pulls at your heart.”
Laganawas injured in a car crash in Brownsburg, Ind., following a Torrence victory last August in the Dodge Indy Nationals.
Even though he contested only 10 of the 11 events in the abbreviated Camping World Series, Torrence went to seven finals, won four times and finished 193 points ahead of Kalitta, whom he beat by a mere three points in 2019. Billy Torrence, Billy Torrence, the No. 1 qualifier as driver of the second Capco Contractors entry, finished third in points.