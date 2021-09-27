MADISON, Ill. — Trying to become just the seventh driver in pro drag racing history to win as many as four consecutive NHRA series championships, Steve Torrence drove his Capco Contractors dragster past No. 1 qualifier Mike Salinas in the final round of Sunday’s 24th NHRA Midwest Nationals to regain the Top Fuel point lead with four playoff races remaining.
Racing in his fifth straight final round at World Wide Technology Raceway, Torrence overcame a starting deficit to outpace Salinas, whose car lost traction halfway through the 1,000 foot sprint to the Top Fuel trophy.
It was the 49th tour victory for the 38-year-old Texan and it enabled him to leapfrog Brittany Force, who was ousted in the second round.
When qualifying begins Oct. 8 in the 36th annual Texas Fall Nationals at the Texas Motorplex, Torrence will lead Force by 36 points. He trailed the 2017 champion by 21 points entering the Midwest Nationals.
In winning a Countdown race for the 10th time, Torrence joined Brown and Tony Schumacher as the only Top Fuel drivers with double digit playoff victories. His 10 Countdown race wins tie him for eighth overall with good friend and fellow Texan Erica Enders, with whom he shared Sunday’s winners’ circle.
Schumacher is among the drivers who has won four or more consecutive championships. The others are Don “the Snake” Prudhomme, Kenny Bernstein, Bob Glidden, Lee Shepherd and John Force.