Tatum's Landen Tovar and West Rusk's Jimmie Harper earned top honors for their work on the baseball diamond during games played April 4-9.
Tovar is the East Texas Pitcher of the Week for his dominant performance in a 12-1 Tatum win over Harleton, and Harper is the ET Hitter of the Week after hitting for the cycle in a pair of Raider wins.
Tovar worked six innings against Harleton, striking out 14 with no walks and giving up one earned run on four hits. He threw 61 of his 86 pitches for strikes.
For the season, Tovar is 4-2 with a 1.57 earned run average, 54 strikeouts and just four walks in 40 innings on the hill.
Harper went 4-for-7 at the plate in wins over Elysian Fields (12-2) and Waskom (14-6). His hits were a home run and single against Elysian Fields and a double and triple against Waskom. He finished the week with six RBI, three runs scored and a stolen bases, and for the year he's hitting .310 with a pair of home runs, five doubles, two triples, 16 RBI, 19 runs scored and nine stolen bases in 10 attempts.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas (nominated by coaches):
PITCHING
Spring Hill's Easton Ballard tossed a complete game against Kilgore in a 2-1 win. He struck out 10, walked one and gave up one earned run on three hits. Teammate Conner Smeltzer fanned 12, walked one and gave up no runs on two hits in 4.2 innings against Chapel Hill.
Hallsville's Grayson Werth struck out three in five innings against Glenbrook, Louisiana. He gave up one earned run and walked one, allowing two hits. Teammate Landon Bowden fanned 13, walked four and gave up five hits in 6.2 innings against Longview.
Rusk's Mason Cirkel worked a total of eight innings, striking out four, walking four and giving up no earned runs while going 1-1 for the week.
Mineola's Spencer Joyner tossed a five-inning no-hitter against Winona, striking out eight and walking one.
HITTING
Spring Hill's Josiah Mackey hit .500 for the weke with a double and two RBI.
Hallsville's Logan Jones went 4-for-6 with a pair of doubles, three runs scored and two walks in tow games.
Mineola's Braydon Allen was 5-for-6 with a triple, three RBI, four runs scored, one walk and one hit by pitch.