Tatum's Landen Tovar and Elysian Fields' Blake Merritt earned top honors on the baseball diamond for games played April 3-8.
Tovar, who earned a win and a save in the same game, is the Longview News-Journal Pitcher of the Week, and Merritt earned Hitter of the Week honors for his performance in a couple of games.
Both awards are sponsored by Longview Orthopaedic Clinic.
Tovar worked the first six innings of his team's 4-3 win over Elysian Fields, and was replaced in the top of the seventh with a 4-1 lead. After EF scored a couple and had a man on third with two outs, Tovar returned to the hill and struck out the last Yellowjacket batter looking.
He finished the game with seven strikeouts, one walk and one earned run allowed in 6.1 innings. For the year, Tovar is 2-2 with a 2.48 earned run average, 27 strikeouts and three walks in 25.1 innings.
Merritt went 2- for 5 for the week, but both hits went for extra bases - a double and a home run. He also walked twice, drove in three runs and scored twice. In 11 games, the EF slugger is hitting at a .382 clip with a home run, two doubles, nine RBI and three runs scored.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas (nominated by coaches):
PITCHING
Hallsville's Blake Cox and Landon Bowden turned in dominant performances for the Bobcats. Cox went seven innings in a 4-3 win over Pine Tree, striking out 14, walking one and giving up two earned runs on four hits. Bowden also went the distance in a 2-0 win over Texas High, striking out 10 with one walk and two hits allowed in seven innings.
Elysian Fields' Blake Merritt went 1-0 with six strikeouts, three walks and no runs allowed on three hits in 4.1 innings. Chaelton Cook had a save, striking out four, walking three and giving up one earned run on three hits in three innings.
HITTING
Elysian Fields' Chaelton Cook had two hits and three RBI in two games. David Hutson went 4 for 7 with a double and an RBI, and Brody Parker had two hits, two RBI and five stolen bases.
THSBCA POLL
Whitehouse sits at No. 2 in Class 5A in the latest Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association Poll.
Other ranked East Texas teams include Pleasant Grove (6), Spring Hill (7) and Carthage (9) in 4A, Central Heights (3) in 3A and Alba-Golden (5) in 2A.
ET teams earning votes were Canton, Hudson and Van in 4A, White Oak in 3A and Douglass, Frankston and Garrison in 2A.
Top-ranked teams for the week are Austin Westlake in 6A, Friendswood in 5A, Sinton in 4A, Corpus Christi London in 3A and Shiner in 2A.