RUSTON, La. - If you need a coach that can transform the sports image of a town or city, East Texas native Jeff Traylor is the right guy for you.
The current UTSA head football coach needs no introduction, and is slowly turning the basketball-traditioned city of San Antonio into a great football town.
East Texas folks know that all too well. The Gilmer native’s first football head coaching job was a homecoming opportunity at his alma mater. He was named Gilmer High School’s head football coach prior to the 2000 season, and put that program on the map with three state championship-winning seasons during his 15 years in the role.
Traylor left such a great legacy in his hometown that Gilmer ISD decided to rename its football venue to Jeff Traylor Stadium in 2015. That was the same year that he made the move to college coaching.
He served in a variety of roles for the Texas, SMU and Arkansas football staffs between 2015 and 2019 before his eventual head coaching hire at UTSA for the 2020 campaign.
All his past success and experience have paid off because he continues to lead UTSA’s football program to new heights. Prior to his arrival, UTSA football had only hosted its inaugural season in 2011, and earned three winning seasons, one bowl game appearance and one win against a Power 5 opponent in the years since.
The program has soared like a rocket in the first 20 games of Traylor’s tenure. He has already led the Roadrunners to back-to-back bowl-eligible winning seasons, and coached them to their second Power 5 victory in the 2021 season opener against Illinois and their first AP and Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings.
UTSA is also 8-0 in football for the first time this season, and his coaching record with the football program sits at 15-5 following Saturday's win at Louisiana Tech.
“I got to learn,” Traylor said of his time at Gilmer. “There’s a lot to this job. I made a lot of mistakes along the way, got to practice some stuff, and I can promise you I’m more calm as a head coach now. And my players, they always believed in me. I’ve got an unbelievable group of former players that still stay in touch.”
He’s done a great job diving into the different communities he’s served over the years, and currently has the necessary buy-in of San Antonio residents and the rest of the local 210 area code.
Prior to his first season with UTSA, he developed the 210 Triangle of Toughness. He installed a program culture that focused on mental and physical toughness, selflessness, perfect effort, integrity and passion.
He also set up a system that recognized program players with mental and physical toughness. Before each season, single-digit jersey numbers are awarded to those athletes that best represent the characteristics, and receive the most votes from their teammates and coaches. The top three vote finishers wear the numbers 2, 1 and 0 during the season.
Traylor seems like a perfect fit at UTSA, but how long will he lead the Roadrunners?
Will he be the next Chris Petersen at Boise State that turns UTSA into the next great Group of Five program, where regular Top 25 appearances and New Year’s Six bowl berths become the expectation and standard?
Or does he have higher aspirations, and plans to jump at the first Power 5 offer he receives?
Time will tell.
All I know is I will continue to enjoy his coaching tenure at one of my alma maters.
I just hope he’s still in that role when UTSA makes the move to the American Athletic Conference in two or three years.