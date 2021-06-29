Trevor Brown has competed at a high level for many years, so he’ll be a golfer to watch at Wednesday’s U.S. Amateur qualifier at Gladewater’s Tempest Golf Club.
Brown was introduced to the sport by his father, Carlos Brown, and has played golf tournaments for over 15 years. He helped Westlake High School win the 2014 UIL 5A golf state championship and a pair of regional titles in 2014 and 2015, and later played for Rice University and Texas Christian University. His college career included 19 tournaments, four sub-70 rounds, and three top-20 finishes.
“A bunch of it is playing at a prestigious program like Westlake,” Trevor Brown said of what he credits his success to. “Having the chance to compete and (win) state championships with tons of future Division I golfers. And my golf coach at Westlake, Callan Nokes, he was great. And both my coaches at Rice and TCU were great. I think it comes down to coaching. But seriously, being able to grow up and play for Westlake was definitely a huge help and they prepared to show up for college golf unlike any other high school.”
Outside of his school career, he has also produced a successful resume as an amateur. His top individual accomplishments include a win at the 2015 Texas Junior Masters, plus tied for second finishes at the 2015 Four Points Shootout and 2016 Western Junior Championship. Other notable qualifications include the Junior World Championship and the AJGA Bob Estes Abilene Junior. All that and his four previous U.S. Amateur qualifier events provide an important experience edge against many of the competitors in this week’s field.
“Back in high school, it was good competition against some older guys,” Brown said of his time in U.S. Amateur qualifiers. “Now, it’s a better chance to actually make the U.S. Am.”
“I’ve had a great opportunity in my golf career to be in some pretty cool situations and tournaments,” said Brown. “I haven’t qualified for the U.S. Am before, but I’ve been close in the past. Nowadays coming to a tournament, I’ve been in so many pressure-filled college and high school tournaments throughout the years that you take it like a grain of salt and play it like any other tournament you do. It will keep you a little more level-headed when you get out there, which is nice for me. Excited to play the tournament coming up.”
Along with playing with top amateur golfers, Brown will have the opportunity to play with former Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback Tony Romo, who is also known as the lead analyst during The NFL on CBS broadcasts and a pretty good golfer on the side. Both are in the same group with Texas A&M University-Commerce golfer Chance Mulligan and will tee off together at 9:10 a.m. But, don’t worry about Brown being nervous. He played nine holes with Romo at Carrollton’s Maridoe Golf Club earlier this year.
“The funny thing is I actually played with Tony about a month ago out at Maridoe. We were out at Maridoe before we went to NCAA Regionals with the TCU team. The member we were playing with knew Tony, and Tony joined us for the back nine. So, I got to play the back nine with him. He’s a great golfer, great guy, and excited to see him again.”