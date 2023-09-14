Gilmer has already been tested during one of the state’s toughest non-district schedules, and another battle is expected during Friday’s 7:30 p.m. non-district contest with Lindale at Jeff Traylor Stadium.
The Buckeyes started the 2023 season with an unusual 0-2 record, but they still proved that they could hang with the two of Texas’ best during a 71-53 home loss against Class 4A Division I number one Chapel Hill on Aug. 25 and a 24-23 road defeat against Class 4A Division I number seven Kilgore on Sept. 1.
“Going into the year, we knew how good Chapel Hill and Kilgore would be,” Gilmer athletic director and head football coach Alan Metzel said of his program’s early season competition.
“I felt very confident coming in that we were going to be good as well. There really wasn’t anything that happened in week one or two that shook my confidence in our team. What I would say is playing that level of game each of those weeks, it puts you in a position where you find out the things that you need to improve on. As hard as it is to swallow when you don’t win, at the same time you have to see the big picture. We’re looking down the road.”
Gilmer eventually flipped an early 10-point deficit against Paris last Friday, and broke through for a thrilling 43-40 road win to improve their year mark to 1-2.
“I knew our guys would respond,” Metzel said of his team’s bounce back performance. “We were pushing to try and be great, and we’re still on that journey. Paris played a great game in week three. They really challenged us.”
The Buckeyes benefitted from the efforts of multiple players in the victory. Cadon Tennison stepped up in the passing game with 20 completions for 230 yards and three touchdowns, and also turned to the run game during his six carries for 33 yards.
“We’re a quarterback-driven team,” said Metzel. “We have been for a long time. Cadon played all last year as a sophomore, which is tough with as much as we put on him. He is blossoming into the player we always felt like he could be. He is so much more confident this year in making reads.”
Will Henderson shined with 23 carries for 169 yards and two touchdowns, and four receptions for 20 yards, and Geramiah Noble produced four catches for 110 yards and a touchdown, while Brendan Webb generated six receptions for 64 yards and two scores, and two carries for four yards.
“We’ve had [receiver and safety] Ta’Erik Tate injured for a couple weeks, so guys like Geramiah have had to step up at receiver, and Brendan Webb [is another]. As we end up getting Ta’Erik back, that’s just going to make us better and more explosive. [And] Will, he’s just a workhorse. The first week of the season, he had 214 yards rushing. He’s a complete running back, and is really doing a great job of leading in every respect.”
Gilmer learned from those outings and discovered the necessary focuses for the rest of the season.
“There are a lot of things that these first three weeks have forced us to take attention to,” said Metzel. “Hopefully, we’re making the corrections and improving each week. That’s going to put us in a position to grow and mature.”
“There's the technical issues where your gap integrity is not as tight as it needs to be on defense,” Metzel said of one of the things that needed to be addressed. “Making sure that we’re not getting extended too far up the defensive line, which puts too much pressure on a linebacker to cover too much space. Early in the year, you’re [also] finding out who needs to be playing more, and people in the right position.”
The Buckeyes don’t have time to slow down because fellow East Texas power Lindale comes to town on Friday night, so you can expect them to lean on their adjustments to find more success.
“This week, we’re playing an opponent like Lindale,” Metzel said of his team’s next challenge. “You’re still in the furnace. I think that can’t do anything but make us a better team when you get to the third phase of the year [known as the playoffs]. Hopefully, we’ll be in a position to really cause some waves at that point.”
Gilmer plans to continue to build on its season progress as it wraps up non-district play with a home game against first-year program Walnut Grove on Sept. 22. Then, it will schedule important work during the following bye week to prepare for the District 7-4A Division II home opener against state number three Pleasant Grove on Oct. 6.
“There are spurts that I’m seeing that are a level of grit,” Metzel said of what he’s noticed about his team this season. “Those are flashes where you’re seeing your play elevate to another level. Over the course of the next several weeks, I want to see these flashes become more consistent.”
“Those are going to be things that we’ll be looking at and trying to accomplish,” he continued. “Offensively, no three and outs. Defensively, create more three and outs. That’s a tangible way of looking at us being more consistent.”