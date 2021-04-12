From Staff Reports
WACO — Trinity School of Texas’ Jon-Marc Gorges captured the TAPPS Class 2A singles championship over the weekend.
Gorges defeated Nicholas Cortinas of Galveston O’Connell Prep, Connor Turrentine of Marble Falls Faith Academy and Benjamin Morris of Weatherford Christian to reach the finals, where he knocked off Jadon Foster of Lubbock Kingdon Prep for the championship.
TST’s Macy Newland earned the silver medal after reaching the finals and falling to Sara Carothers of Lubbock All Saints. The Titans’ Ella Stevens brought home the bronze medal after falling to Carothers in the semifinals.
TST’s Payton Powers and Caroline Fadal reached the quarterfinals in girls doubles, and Macy Cobb and Lizzy Pistone also advanced to the quarterfinals for the Titans.
As a team, TST’s boys placed second and the the girls finished third.