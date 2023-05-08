WACO - Trinity School of Texas senior and Texas Christian University verbal pledge Georgia Scott brought home a pair of gold medals and also earned a fifth-place finish over the weekend at the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS) State Track and Field Meet.
The meet was held at Midway High School's Panther Stadium.
Scott, who will sign with TCU this week, won the 800-meter run and 1,600-meter run while also finishing fifth in the triple jump in Class 2A. She had a winning time of 2:24.04 (second was 2:26.46) in the 800 meters and won the 1,600 meters with a 5:26.31 showing (second was 5:41.95.
In the triple jump, Scott had a best leap of 33-5.75 (the winning jump was 36-3.50).
Trinity School's Kado Jackson also earned a state title, bringing home gold in the triple jump with a best of 43-4.25 (second was 40-11.25). Jackson also finished third in the 400 meters (52.82) fourth in the high jump and fifth in the 110 hurdles (16.35).
Nhiya Jackson placed sixth in the shot put, and Caleb Darwin was sixth in the 200 meters for Trinity School.
"Every one of these kids set their personal records at state or placed higher than they were seeded. They all did a fantastic job," Trinity School athletic director Brett Reeves said. "I am super proud of all the track competitors this season and the previous ones. The track program has grown exponentially the last three seasons in both middle school and upper school."
In Class A, St. Mary's and Christian Heritage Classical School had athletes compete.
Daisy Rodriguez of St. Mary's finished second in the triple jump with a best of 31-0 (the winning jump was 32-11.50), and teammate Kassi McCullough was third in the shot put with a best of 32-1.75 (the winning throw was 37-3).
Christian Heritage School's Clayton Darby was second in the shot put (40-9.50) and third in the discus (111-2). Winning throws in those events were 43-2.25 in the shot put and 127-8 in the discus.
Jackson Darby placed fifth in the triple jump at 38-6.25, and the CHCS 800 relay team of Jackson Darby, Ryan Horne, Ethan Moczygemba and Thomas Peeler finished fourth with a time of 1:37.89.