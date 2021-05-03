From Staff Reports
Trinity School of Texas sophomore Georgia headed to the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS) State Track and Field Meet in five events this past weekend.
She brought home medals in four of the events — including three golds.
Scott struck gold in the 400, 800 and 1,600 meters, placed second in the triple jump and was fourth in the long jump at the meet, which was held at Waco Midway High School. She finished with 43 points individually, which was good enough for seventh place in the team standings out of 16 total teams.
The TST standout won the 400 with a time of 59.93, clocked in at 2:27.19 for the gold in the 800 and had a 5:33.21 finish for the gold medal in the 1,600 meters. Her runner-up finish in the triple jump came after a best leap of 34-09.75 (the winner was Abilene Christian’s Joana Oduro with a 34-10.50), and she had a best of 14-10 in the long jump.
Longview’s St. Mary’s Catholic School also had a state champion in freshman Evan Hodge, who won the 100 meters with a time of 11.94 seconds in Class A.
Hodge also competed in the 200, finishing sixth (25.51), the long jump (fourth, 18-04.25) and the triple jump (third, 38-01).
Other Class 2A finishes included:
Longview Christian School’s Raven East, eighth in the 3,200 (15:23.81); Longview Christian School’s T.J. Daniels, fourth in the 110 hurdles (17.87) and fifth in the 300 hurdles (43.07) and Trinity School’s Marlin Reeves, eighth in the shot put (38-03) and fifth in the discus (123-05).
In Class A, area finishes included:
St. Mary’s Dewey Nelms, eighth in the 800 (2:27.89); St. Mary’s Dominic Tucker (eighth in the 1600 (5:25.54); St. Mary’s Kassi McCullough, third in the shot put (28-01) and eighth in the discus (59-0); St. Mary’s Rebecca Dunn, sixth in the triple jump (27-05.25) and St. Mary’s Jasmyne Nelms, seventh in the 1600 (7:40.72).