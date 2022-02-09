Waskom offensive lineman Clay Fant, Harleton defensive lineman Taber Childs and defensive backs Aeryn Hampton of Daingerfield and Jackson Richardson of Tatum earned first team honors to highlight a large contingent of area players named to the Texas Sports Writers Association Class 3A All-State Football Team on Wednesday.
The elite team was selected by TSWA members based on nominations from coaches and media members from around the state.
Fant, a senior tackle, graded out at 93 percent for the Wildcats this season with 67 knockdowns, 41 pancakes and seven touchdown scoring blocks for an offense that rushed for 5,858 yards and 92 touchdowns.
Childs, a senior, recorded 116 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, 12 sacks, 23 quarterback pressures, an interception for a touchdown and one blocked kick.
Richardson a senior, had 118 tackles, six pass breakups, two fumble recoveries, two blocked field goals, two blocked punts, a punt return for a TD and a kickoff return for a score.
Hampton, a sophomore, finished with 74 tackles, nine interceptions, six defensive touchdowns, 11 pass breakups, four tackles for loss and a forced fumble.
Second team selections from the area were Waskom guard Ezequiel Vasquez, defensive linemen Torami Dixon of West Rusk and Ladante Johnson of Daingerfield, linebacker Trey Stevenson of Waskom, defensive backs Cayden Fortson of Sabine and Zay Thomas of Waskom, punter Alex Scheuer of Harmony, utility player D.J. Allen of Gladewater and kick returner Thomas of Waskom.
On the third team were receivers C.J. Gilbert of Daingerfield and Kendall Williams of Tatum, fullback Tesean Hamilton of Waskom, lineman Cullen Fite and Drennon Fite of Tatum and linebacker Dee Lewis of Daingerfield.
Honorable mention honors went to guard Osbaldo Avendano of West Rusk, offensive tackle Zach Shipp of Gladewater, center Laynce Welch of Waskom, Receiver Geremiah Smith of West Rusk, quarterbacks Kendric Malone of Tatum and Andon Mata of West Rusk, running back D'Corian Wright of Daingerfield, fullback G'braylon Polley of Gladewater, defensive linemen Jayden Johnson of Harleton and Lequenetin Searcy of Daingerfield, linebackers Jimmie Harper of West Rusk and Van Ring of Harleton and punters Jace Burns of Sabine and Bradan Manning of Elysian Fields.
Mount Vernon quarterback Braden Bennett was named the 3A Offensive Player of the Year, and Lorena defensive lineman Joe Gutshell was the Defensive Player of the Year.
Bennett completed 139 of 260 passes for 2,350 yards and 21 touchdowns while rushing for 6398 yards and five scores. Gutshell recorded 83 tackles, nine sacks, 31 tackles for loss, 29 quarterback pressures and three interceptions.
Mark Fannin of Franklin was named Coach of the Year.