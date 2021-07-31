BRYAN — Listed is the Texas Sports Writers Association Class 6A All-State Baseball Team for the 2021 season. The team was selected by TSWA members based on nominations from coaches and media members from around the state.
FIRST TEAM
Pitchers – Josh Hoover, Rockwall-Heath, jr.; Brandon Taylor, Smithson Valley, sr.; Jesus Tovar, El Paso Montwood, sr.
Relief pitcher – Braden Davis, Keller, sr.
Catcher – Kevin Bazzell, Rockwall-Heath, sr.
First baseman – Ryan Brome, Katy, sr.
Second baseman – Will Stark, Katy Tompkins, sr.
Shortstop – Jordan Lawlar, Dallas Jesuit, sr.
Third baseman – Greg Campos, Laredo United South, sr.
Outfielders – Jared Thomas, Waxahachie, jr.; Coldon Kiser, Frenship, jr.; (tie) Teo Banks, Odessa Permian, sr.; Lane Brewster, Clear Creek, sr.
Designated hitter – Drew Markle, Katy Tompkins, soph.
Player of the year – Lawlar, Dallas Jesuit, sr.
Coach of the year – Greg Harvey, Rockwall-Heath
SECOND TEAM
Pitchers – Robert Cranz, Keller, sr.; Gray St. Amant, Cy-Fair, sr.; Josh Barnhouse, Prosper, sr.
Relief pitcher – Chris Martin, Byron Nelson, sr.; Hunter Nichols, Ridge Point, jr.
Catcher – Cole Dillon, Rockwall, sr.
First baseman – (tie) David De Hoyos, Smithson Valley, soph.; Jack Little, Katy Tompkins, jr.
Second baseman – (tie) Dylan Schriewer, New Braunfels, sr. Amir Mason, Lakeview Centennial, sr.
Shortstop – Easton Culp, Harker Heights, jr.
Third baseman – Parker Lee, Clear Springs, sr.
Outfielders – Kasen Wells, Smithson Valley, jr.; Joshua Milton, Spring, sr.; (tie) Salvador Lopez, La Joya, sr.; Trey Duffield, Houston Strake Jesuit, jr.
Designated hitter – Kyler Mentzel, Alvin, sr.
THIRD TEAM
Pitchers – Cohen Feser, San Antonio Reagan, sr.; Eric Hammond, Keller, sr.; JC Gutierrez, La Joya, jr.
Relief pitcher – Jace LaViolette, Katy Tompkins, jr.
Catcher – (tie) Jaime Perez Jr., Edinburg Vela, sr.; Michael Weidner, Midland Lee, sr.
First baseman – (tie) Logan Perales, Steele, sr.; Braden Davis, Austin Westlake, sr.
Second baseman – (tie) Jacob Burcham, San Antonio Reagan, sr.; Connor Chavez, Dallas Jesuit, sr.
Shortstop – Xavier Casserilla, Northwest Eaton, sr.
Third baseman – (tie) Viggo Lopez, PSJA, jr. Jacob Castillo, Round Rock, sr.
Outfielders – Wes Campbell, San Antonio Churchill, sr.; Jett Williams, Rockwall-Heath, jr.; (tie) Edward Mendoza, Eagle Pass, sr.; Matthew Brooks, Cedar Ridge, jr.; Blake Peterson, Austin Westlake, soph.
Designated hitter – Jose “Guti” Gutierrez, La Joya, Jr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Pitchers – Ben Abeldt, McKinney Boyd, jr.; Tim Arguello, Smithson Valley, jr.; Baylor Bauman, Rockwall-Heath, jr.; Xavier Casserilla, VR Eaton, sr.; Josh Coleman, San Antonio Johnson, sr.; Lucas Davenport, Prosper, jr.; Griffin Herring, Southlake Carroll, jr.; Chayton Krauss, Coppell, sr.; Andy Leon, Houston Strake Jesuit, sr.; Victor Loa, Los Fresnos, sr.; Sergio Lopez, Eagle Pass, sr.; Mason Marriott, Tomball, sr.; Caleb Matthews, Katy, sr.; James McGlumphy, Round Rock, sr.; Kyler Mentzel, Alvin, sr.; Christian Okerholm, Austin Vandegrift, sr.; Carlos Peña, Edinburg Vela, sr.; Eric Rodriguez, Pasadena Memorial, sr.; Tyler Schott, Flower Mound Marcus, sr.; Brady Shadrick, Belton, sr.; Sebastian Soliz, Shadow Creek, sr.; Jake Storey, Dallas Jesuit, jr.; Garrett Stratton, Houston Strake Jesuit, jr.
Relief pitchers – Easton Culp, Harker Heights, jr.; Addison Parker, Shadow Creek, sr.
Catchers – Easton Carmichael, Prosper, jr.; Cort Castle, Waco Midway, sr.; Ethan Gonzalez, Smithson Valley, soph.; Aidan Griggsby, Shadow Creek, sr.; Jason Hawkins, Plano, sr.; Nick Lazzara, Dallas Jesuit, sr.; Ivan Marquez, Katy Cinco Ranch, sr.; Julius Ramirez, PSJA, sr.; Mason Shimkus, Grapevine, sr.; Ryan Williams, Bridgeland, jr.
First basemen — Nic Bennett, Denton Braswell, sr.; Rudy Gonzalez, Edinburg Vela, sr.; Blake Hansen, Katy Cinco Ranch, jr.; Chayton Krauss, Coppell, sr.; Gray Rowlett, Keller, sr.; Eduardo Saenz, United South, sr.
Second basemen — Ahmar Donatto, Summer Creek, jr.; Ryne Farber, San Antonio Johnson, soph.; Merritt Jay, Arlington Lamar, sr.; Marco Villanueva, Laredo Alexander, jr.; Zack Zarko, L.D. Bell, sr.
Shortstops – Vincent Banda, San Antonio Brennan, sr.; Rodric Black, L.D. Bell, sr.; Frayner Chavez, Little Elm, sr.; Alan Delgado, La Joya, sr.; Joshua Flores, Spring Westfield, sr.; Zach Hudspeth, Arlington Martin, sr.; Jayson Jones, Denton Braswell, jr.; Chase Pendley, Prosper, sr.; Brayden Randle, Rockwall, soph.; Trevor Roper, Midland Lee, sr.; Travis Sanders, Copperas Cove, jr.; Dillon Shaner, Richardson Pearce, sr.; Graiden West, Tompkins, sr.; Hudson White, Byron Nelson, sr.; Diego Villescas, PSJA High, Sr.
Third basemen — Aidan Connors, Keller, sr.; Eric Garcia, Grand Prairie, sr.; Aiden Huerta, Katy, sr.; Riley Nelson, Byron Nelson, jr.
Outfielders — Keegan Adams, San Antonio Brennan, sr.; Tre Broussard, Shadow Creek, soph.; Nolan Bushko, Northwest Eaton, jr.; Tyler Collins, McKinney Boyd, sr.; Tripp Cromer, Bridgeland, sr.; Jacob DeVenny, Prosper, jr.; Jake Duer, Flower Mound Marcus, jr.; Landon Ellington, Weatherford, sr.; Jace LaViolette, Tompkins, jr.; Barrett Riebock, Rockwall, sr.; Luke Smith, Azle, sr.; Kyson Snelson, San Angelo Central, sr.; Angel Solis, La Joya, sr.; Xavien Thompson, Waxahachie, sr.; Tony Vernars, Coppell, sr.