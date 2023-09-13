T.K. Gorman two-way standout David Phillips and North Lamar quarterback and defensive back Blake Hildreth head up the list of Week 3 winners with the release of the Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Players of the Week.
Phillips is the private school winner, and Hildreth won for Class 4A. They are joined on the list this week by The Woodlands quarterback Mabrey Mettauer in 6A, San Antonio Southwest receiver and defensive back Aazeryuan Voss in 5A, Breckenridge receiver and defensive back Alexis Franco in 3A and Three Rivers quarterback Caden Soliz in 2A.
The award, now in its 18th season, honors the top athletes from around the state for their performances on the field, in the classroom and in the community.
Reynolds caught seven passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns, rushed for 53 yards and added two tackles and an interception on defense in T.K. Gorman's 34-6 win over All Saints.
"David came to us as a transfer, and you could just see the energy and playmaking ability all summer," T.K. Gorman head coach Ed Burns said. "He was electrifying, and we knew early on we wanted to get the ball in his hands and let him help us win games."
Hildreth carried 18 times for 201 yards and five touchdowns to go along with eight tackles, a tackle for loss and an interception in a 49-14win over Bonham.
"Blake is a senior leader on both sides of the ball, and to see him give that kind of fanatical effort every play is something to be seen," North Lamar head coach Brenton Whitaker said. "When I got here, he was a sophomore, and he's part of a crew that dug in and really helped turn this place around."
Mettauer completed 21 of 29 passes for 416 yards and six touchdowns and rushed for 105 yards and a TD in his team's 5-26 win over Oak Ridge.
Voss had four catches for 142 yards and a touchdown to go along with four tackles and three interceptions on defense and 134 return yards and a touchdown in a win over Laredo Martin.
Soliz completed 27 of 32 passes for 301 yards and six touchdowns to go along with two interceptions and a forced fumble on defense in a win over Taft.