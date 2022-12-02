Spring Hill softball players Laney Linseisen and Delaney Gray will head into their high school senior seasons having already locked up at least the first two years of their college futures after signing national letters of intent during a ceremony on Friday at Panther Gymnasium.
Linseisen signed with The University of Arkansas Rich Mountain, and Gray with Alvin Community College.
Linseisen hit .462 for the Lady Panthers in 2022 with five doubles, three triples, 20 RBI, 36 runs scored and 22 stolen bases in 22 attempts.
She was a .355 hitter as a sophomore in 2021, adding two doubles, a triple, 13 RBI, 27 runs scored and 11 steals in 15 attempts.
Arkansas Rich Mountain, located in Mena, Arkansas, competes in a conference with National Park College, Southern Arkansas Tech, Northern Oklahoma College-Tonkawa, Northern Oklahoma College-Enid, Western Oklahoma State College, Eastern Oklahoma State College, Murray State, Redlands Community College, Southern Arkansas Community College and Carl Albert College.
The Bucks finished the 2022 season with a 31-29 record.
Gray will be playing her first season at Spring Hill after starting her high school career at Rice Consolidated. She is the daughter of first-year Spring Hill coach Donald Gray.
As a junior in 2022, Gray hit .456 with 13 doubles, one home run, 19 RBI, 11 walks and just three strikeouts in 80 plate appearances. She was also 4-4 as a pitcher with 157 strikeouts in 115.2 innings pitched.
She hit .543 with 10 doubles, five home runs, 39 RBI, 18 walks and five strikeouts in 111 plate appearances in 2021 and was a .596 hitter in 2020 with 10 doubles, three home runs, 29 RBI, 11 walks and one strikeout in 64 plate trips.
Alvin competes in the Region XIV Conference’s South Zone along with San Jacinto, Angelina, Coastal Bend, Blinn, Galveston and Lamar State Port Arthur.
The Dolphins were 19-31 overall and 8-16 in conference play in 2022.