Pine Tree teammates Niya Williams and Malaeka Wilson headed up a group of area players selected to the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 5A Academic All-State Volleyball Team recently.
Williams and Wilson are joined on the team by Hallsville’s Chloe Ferrill and Ashley Jones, Marshall’s Diya Mistry and Mount Pleasant’s Ashlyn Brooks, Joselynn Smith and Jaycee Woods.
To be considered for TGCA Academic All-State, athletes must be graduating seniors, have a GPA of 94 or above for grades 9-11, must be a varsity participant or member of the support staff of that sport in good standing and be of good moral character.
LBBA REGISTRATION: Registration for the Longview Boys Baseball Association is now open and will run through Feb. 26.
All players may register online at: lbba.website.sportssignup.com You may pay by credit card at this time or you may indicate check payment which will hold your registration until cash or check is received before 2/26/21 at TA Sports.
Players may register at TA Sports, 2547 Judson Rd (9am-5pm Monday — Saturday) or in person on Saturday, Feb. 6 at Greggton Community Center (back entrance) located at 3211 W. Marshall Ave (9am to 3pm).
Players new to LBBA must supply a copy of birth certificate. League age is the age will be prior to May 1, 2021. All players must be 4 prior to May 1, 2021.
THOMAS HONORED: LeTourneau junior forward Ajanae Thomas was honored on Monday as the American Southwest Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for the East Division.
Thomas averaged 23.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game as the YellowJackets picked up a pair of home conference wins. She scored 26 points and shot 9-of-14 from the field and 6-for-6 at the line in an 80-65 victory over Hardin-Simmons. Thomas followed with 21 points and eight boards in a 62-53 win against McMurry.