■ POWERLIFTERS HONORED: Gladewater’s Kole Stripland was one of several East Texas athletes recently named to the Texas High School Powerlifting Association’s 2020 Academic All-State Team.
Stripland was a second team pick.
Other East Texas athletes honored were Brownsboro’s Cole Williams (Elite), Quitman’s River Chaney (First Team), Whitehouse’s Joshua Farrar (First Team), Brownsboro’s Noah Sissom (First Team), Atlanta’s Connor Samples and Cade Fant (Second Team) and Lone Oak’s Joe McCallum (Second Team).
■ LETU ATHLETES HONORED: LeTourneau University men’s tennis player Christian Farris and women’s cross country, soccer and track athlete Alexis Segura were among the 26 student-athletes cited by American Southwest Conference as Scholar-Athlete Medal of Honor recipients.
Farris was voted LETU’s Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year, while Segura locked down the Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year honor.
Farris is a former College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-District selection. He’s earned ASC Academic All-Conference recognition, and completed his undergraduate studies in biology/pre-med.
Segura was a CoSIDA Third Team Academic All-America selection last year, a two-time CoSIDA Academic All-District choice, a two-time ASC Distinguished Scholar-Athlete, ASC Academic All-Conference choice and United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Academic Team member. She earned her undergraduate degree in 2019, and was pursuing her master’s degree in business administration.
The ASC Scholar-Athlete Medal of Honor is presented to one male and one female member of the graduating class who has compiled the most outstanding record in academics, athletics and leadership over their collegiate career.
The award is presented annually by the Faculty Athletics Representative at each conference member institution.
■ ‘H’ BANQUET MOVED: The Hallsville “H” Association has moved its regular meeting and banquet to Aug. 22 at the Hallsville High School cafeteria.
For information: Thomas Richardson (903) 668-3230 (between 1 and 3 p.m.).
■ SOFTBALL EVENT POSTPONED: SHREVEPORT, La. — The USA Softball “Stand Beside Her” Tour will not take place in 2020.
Due to the world-wide pandemic and the postponement of 2020 Summer Olympic Games, USA Softball and the Shreveport Bossier Sports Commission agreed to revisit the idea of rescheduling the event in spring 2021. No additional details have been confirmed at this time.
The event was scheduled to stop in Shreveport next month at Cargill Park for a doubleheader. The games included the Women’s National Softball Team against Louisiana Tech University and University of Louisiana Monroe.
■ BENEFIT 5K: The Fearless Fight 5K is set for 8 a.m. Saturday, May 30, at White Oak Middle School.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the family of Olivia Marie, a White Oak Middle School sixth-grader who is battling aggressive T-Cell Lymphoblastic Non Hodgkins Lymphoma.
Registration is $30.
For information: littlec2031@gmail.com or https://secure.getmeregistered.com/get_information.php?event_id=134337
