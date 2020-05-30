ARK-LA-TEX GOLF: The Ark-La-Tex Junior Golf Tour is gearing up for its 21st season after releasing an 11-event schedule.
The tour, open to boys and girls in several age groups, will begin play on Monday at Alpine Golf Club in Longview. Following Monday’s opener, the remaining schedule has events on June 4 at Texarkana Country Club, June 8 at Oak Forest Country Club in Longview, June 15 at Northridge Country Club in Texarkana, June 22 at Wood Hollow Golf Course in Longview, June 29 at The Tempest in Liberty City (Adult/Youth), July 6 at Alpine Golf Club in Longview, July 13 at Oak Grove Golf Club in New Boston, July 29 at Wood Hollow in Longview (Adult/Youth) and July 27 at Alpine Target Golf Center in Longview (TopTracer Skills & Fun Day).
The tour is scheduled to wrap things up on Aug. 3 with its annual Tournament of Champions at Pinecrest Country Club in Longview.
The tour is open to boys and girls. The pre-tour (9 holes) will feature coed 7-9 and boys and girls 10-11. The regular tour (18 holes) will feature 12-13 boys and girls, 14-15 boys and girls and 16-older boys and girls.
Membership fee is $30, and tournament entry fee is $35 for members and $45 for non-members.
For info: arklatexjuniorgolftour@gmail.com or (903) 753-1415.
FIRST TEE: The First Tee of Piney Woods will begin holding life skills programs centered around learning golf beginning the first week of June.
The program is for boys and girls ages 5-17.
The First Tee’s mission is to impact the livesof young people by providing learning facilities and educational programs that promote character development and life-enhancing values through the game of golf.
Classes are set for Alpine Target Golf Center, The Cherokee Golf Club, The Tempest and The Challenge at Oak Forest. Marshall residents are invited to attend the Longview classes on Tuesday or Saturday at Alpine Target Golf Center. No child will be turned away for financial reasons.
For information: www.firstteepineywoods.org or (903) 753-1416.
HAND UP BENEFIT: Walk On’s Sports Bistreaux in Tyler will donate 15% of all sales on Thursday, June 4 to the HandUp Network, a Tyler-based organization offering programs that seek to address issues, qualifications and components to help clients take control of their lives, build a foundation for long-term sustainability and re-engage with society. The group offers spiritual ambassadors, employment counseling, retail sales training, financial training programs, well-being programs and support network programs as well as providing various emergency response teams and community service teams.
For information at the Hand Up Network: (903) 597-5334
H BANQUET MOVED: The Hallsville “H” Association has moved its regular meeting and banquet to Aug. 22 at the Hallsville High School cafeteria.
For information: Thomas Richardson (903) 668-3230 (between 1 and 3 p.m.).