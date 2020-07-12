■ NO BIG BASS BONANZA: Alpha Media East Texas and its stations KYKX 105.7 and 104.1 The Ranch announced on Friday the decision to call off the 2020 Big Bass Bonanza due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2021 Big Bass Bonanza is set for April 30 and May 1-2 at Sandy Beach on Lake O’ the Pines.
■ KC BASKETBALL TRYOUTS: The Kilgore College Rangers will hold basketball tryouts at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1.
Cost is $20, and the tryouts are open to any college-age basketball player with collegiate eligibility.
Tryouts will be held at KC’s Masters Gymnasium, and all CDC guidelines will be followed for social distancing, health and safety.
Registration begins at noon, and players are asked to wear rubber-soled basketball shoes, shorts and a T-shirt.
■ ARK-LA-TEX GOLF: The Ark-La-Tex Junior Golf Tour, open to boys and girls in several age groups, will continue its schedule today at Oak Grove Golf Club in New Boston.
Other dates include: July 20 at Wood Hollow in Longview (Adult/Youth) and July 27 at Alpine Target Golf Center in Longview (TopTracer Skills & Fun Day).
The tour is scheduled to wrap things up on Aug. 3 with its annual Tournament of Champions at Pinecrest Country Club in Longview.
The tour is open to boys and girls. The pre-tour (9 holes) will feature coed 7-9 and boys and girls 10-11. The regular tour (18 holes) will feature 12-13 boys and girls, 14-15 boys and girls and 16-older boys and girls.
Membership fee is $30, and tournament entry fee is $35 for members and $45 for non-members.
For info: arklatexjuniorgolftour@gmail.com or (903) 753-1415.
■ ALL-STAR GOLF: Some of the top East Texas high school golfers will gather in Tyler in August for the East Texas High School All-Star Golf Tournament.
The two-round event will feature 18 boys and 18 girls throughout East Texas.
The tournament will open Aug. 10 at Oakhurst Golf Course. The second round will be Aug. 11 at Cascades Country Club.
Students who graduated in 2020 are eligible to participate.
There is no entry fee for the event.
Coaches are urged to nominate golfers for the tournament by calling Karl Kilgore at (903) 216-4578 or emailing imcoachk@gmail.com.
■ FIRST TEE: The First Tee of Piney Woods has begun holding life skills programs centered around learning golf beginning the first week of June.
The program is for boys and girls ages 5-17.
Classes are set for Alpine Target Golf Center, The Cherokee Golf Club, The Tempest and The Challenge at Oak Forest. Marshall residents are invited to attend the Longview classes on Tuesday or Saturday at Alpine Target Golf Center. No child will be turned away for financial reasons.
For information: www.firstteepineywoods.org or (903) 753-1416.