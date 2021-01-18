■ JOHNSON HONORED: Former Big Sandy High School standout Josiah Johnson, now a sophomore at Mary Hardin-Baylor, has been named Co-West Division Player of the Week in the American Southwest Conference.
Johnson was clutch in scoring in both of the Cru’s wins, averaging 31.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 4.0 steals per contest to earn his third Player of the Week honor of the season. He had 28 points and 14 rebounds in a 74-71 victory over Louisiana College. Johnson had defensive rebounds on two of LC’s last three possessions and hit four free-throws to ice the win. He also tied the ASC single-game record by going 16-for-16 at the stripe. His half-court shot at the buzzer to end the first half highlighted a 34-point, eight-rebound performance in a 109-91 win over Belhaven.
For the week, Johnson was 25-of-26 from the free throw line.
■ LBBA REGISTRATION: Registration for the Longview Boys Baseball Association is now open and will run through Feb. 26.
All players may register online at: lbba.website.sportssignup.com You may pay by credit card at this time or you may indicate check payment which will hold your registration until cash or check is received before 2/26/21 at TA Sports.
Players may register at TA Sports, 2547 Judson Rd (9am-5pm Monday — Saturday) or in person on Saturday, Feb. 6 at Greggton Community Center (back entrance) located at 3211 W. Marshall Ave (9am to 3pm).
Players new to LBBA must supply a copy of birth certificate. League age is the age will be prior to May 1, 2021. All players must be 4 prior to May 1, 2021.