■ LOBO GOLF: BULLARD – Hallsville A, led by Paxton McGarvey’s second-place individual finish earned an 8-shot win over Longview Green on Wednesday at the Bullard Fall Invitational at Emerald Bay.
Hallsville A finished with a 327, Longview Green at 335 and Hallsville B at 338.
Greg Goats of Brook Hill took top individual honors with a 77. McGarvey and Longview’s Cade Bruce turned in rounds of 78.
Joining Bruce on Longview Green were Kris Pechacek (81), Anthony Holyfield (83), Wythe Roberts (93) and Charlie Ward (103).
Longview White was led by Jonas Lansford with a 96. Brayden Strong had a 100, Colby Stokes a 105, Grant Endsley a 108 and Harry Taylor a 114.
■ ARK-LA-TEX GOLF: The Ark-La-Tex Junior Golf Tour will host a Thanks4giving Tournament on Monday. Players may “buy” mulligans with canned goods, which will be donated to a local shelter.
Cost is $30 for members, $35 for non-members and $25 for youngsters who will play just nine holes.
For information: https://arklatexjuniorgolf.com
■ SOFTBALL WARM UP: Dates have been set for the 10th annual Longview Girls Softball Association Ark-La-Tex Preseason High School Warm Up Tournament.
The 40-team event is set for Jan. 18-19 at Lear Park Softball Fields in Longview.
For information or to enter, contact Jim Campbell (903) 240-4125.