KC TRYOUTS: The Kilgore College Rangers will hold basketball tryouts at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 11 and Saturday, Aug. 1.
Cost is $20, and the tryouts are open to any college-age basketball player with collegiate eligibility.
Tryouts will be held at KC’s Masters Gymnasium, and all CDC guidelines will be followed for social distancing, health and safety.
Registration begins at noon, and players are asked to wear rubber-soled basketball shoes, shorts and a T-shirt.
ALL-STAR GOLF: Some of the top East Texas high school golfers will gather in Tyler in August for the East Texas High School All-Star Golf Tournament.
The two-round event will feature 18 boys and 18 girls throughout East Texas.
The tournament will open Aug. 10 at Oakhurst Golf Course. The second round will be Aug. 11 at Cascades Country Club.
Students who graduated in 2020 are eligible to participate.
There is no entry fee for the event.
Coaches are urged to nominate golfers for the tournament by calling Karl Kilgore at (903) 216-4578 or emailing imcoachk@gmail.com.
LETU VOLLEYBALL: LeTourneau University will host volleyball camps for grades 6-8 on July 6-7 and grades 9-12 on July 8-9.
Grades 6-8 will fwork from 9 a.m.-noon, and the cost is $85.
Grades 9-12 will work from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., and the cost is $125.
FIRST TEE: The First Tee of Piney Woods has begun holding life skills programs centered around learning golf beginning the first week of June.
The program is for boys and girls ages 5-17.
The First Tee’s mission is to impact the lives of young people by providing learning facilities and educational programs that promote character development and life-enhancing values through the game of golf.
Classes are set for Alpine Target Golf Center, The Cherokee Golf Club, The Tempest and The Challenge at Oak Forest. Marshall residents are invited to attend the Longview classes on Tuesday or Saturday at Alpine Target Golf Center. No child will be turned away for financial reasons.
For information: www.firstteepineywoods.org or (903) 753-1416.
H BANQUET MOVED: The Hallsville “H” Association has moved its regular meeting and banquet to Aug. 22 at the Hallsville High School cafeteria.
For information: Thomas Richardson (903) 668-3230 (between 1 and 3 p.m.).