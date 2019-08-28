■ MEET THE RANGERS: Kilgore College Athletics will host “Meet the Rangers,” a community-wide pep rally to introduce the student-athletes, performance organizations and coaches associated with this year’s athletic teams.
The event is set for 6-8 p.m. today in the Lee Mall/Mike Miller Plaza on the Kilgore campus.
Admission to the event is free with a donation to the KC student food pantry.
Attendees are invited to enjoy a $5 barbecue plate dinner with food trucks serving desserts at an additional cost.
Introductions of the 2019-20 athletic teams will include football with head coach Willie Gooden; men’s basketball with head coach Brian Hoberecht; women’s basketball with head coach Addie Lees; and softball with head coach Leslie Messina.
There will also be introductions and performances by the KC Spirit Squad, the Rangerettes, the Ranger Band, KC Twirlers and the mascot, Rowdy Ranger.
Each organization will have activities set up for children to participate in.
For more information, contact Kristan Propes at 903-988-7537 or kpropes@kilgore.edu.
■ SOFTBALL WARM UP: Dates have been set for the 10th annual Longview Girls Softball Association Ark-La-Tex Preseason High School Warm Up Tournament.
The 40-team event is set for Jan. 18-19 at Lear Park Softball Fields in Longview.
For information or to enter, contact Jim Campbell (903) 240-4125.
