LETU’S WEST HONORED: RICHARDSON - LeTourneau University men's basketball's Nate West was named the American Southwest Conference East Division Player of the Week.
It is the second time this year the senior guard from Houston has won the award. It is also the 10th time in his career he collected the honor.
West recorded his third career triple-double last week in the YellowJackets' home-opening win over Centenary when he scored 24 points, grabbed 12 rebounds to match a career high, and had a career-best 13 assists. His triple-double matched the most in ASC history. It was the second straight game West scored over 20 points, and the fifth time he's reached double figures. He went 4 of 10 from 3-point range, and 6-for-6 from the free throw line. It was the fourth time this season he's been perfect from the stripe.
West leads the ASC in assists (50) and assists per game (8.3), and is tied for third in scoring (19.3). He is second in the league in 3-point field goals made (16) and triples made per game (2.7).
The YellowJackets will play at Austin College 3 p.m. Dec. 16.
SIX MAN ALL-REGION: Leverett’s Chapel special teams player Alexis Chavez and Union Hill cornerback Cristian Aguillon were recently named to the Region III All-Region Six Man Football Team for the 2019 season.
Chavez and Aguillon were first team selections.
Second team picks included DeQuincy Brown of Leverett’s Chapel (spread center), Brantley Murray of Union Hill (spread back), Ryan Brown of Union Hill (utility back), Lawton Flinn of Union Hill (defensive line), Jonah Shepherd of Leverett’s Chapel (linebacker) and Ryan Brown of Union Hill (cornerback).
PANOLA VB TRYOUTS: Panola College volleyball will host open tryouts for unsigned/uncommitted seniors on Saturday, Jan. 18 at the Panola College Fitness Center.
Check-in is set for 12:30 p.m., with positional drills and scrimmage play running from approximately 1-3 p.m.
There is a $25 tryout fee, and all participants and their guardians must sign a release and waiver of liability before they are allowed to participate. All participants must also bring proof of a current physical taken within the past year.
Participants are asked to register by Friday, Jan. 17.
For information: mcherry@panola.edu.
USA SOFTBALL IN SHREVEPORT: Shreveport-Bossier will welcome USA Softball to the area as a stop during the team’s “Stand Beside Her” tour for the 2020 USA Softball Women’s National Team.
The event is set for Wednesday, April 15 at Cargill Park in Shreveport.
The “Stand Beside Her” tour is a series of competitions and training opportunities for the team as it prepares for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.
During the Shreveport stop, the team will play a doubleheader against Louisiana Tech at 5:30 p.m. and the University of Louisiana Monroe 35 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m.. Tickets for the event are limited and can be purchased online only at www.shreveportbossiersports.com. Ticket prices range from $10-$30 excluding fees.
Three East Texas players – Jayden Mount (Sabine), Madeline Barber (Gilmer) and Murphy Williams (Gladewater) are on the roster for Louisiana-Monroe.
SOFTBALL WARM UP: Dates have been set for the 10th annual Longview Girls Softball Association Ark-La-Tex Preseason High School Warm Up Tournament.
The 40-team event is set for Jan. 18-19 at Lear Park Softball Fields in Longview.
For information or to enter, contact Jim Campbell (903) 240-4125.