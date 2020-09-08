Tatum football shut down by COVID-19: TATUM -- Due to a case of exposure of COVID-19, the Tatum High School football program will shut down for two weeks, according to a release from Tatum athletic director and head football coach Jason Holman.
“I regret you inform you that we must cancel our varsity and junior varsity football games for the next two weeks,” Holman said in the statement late Monday night. “Both the local health authority and our local health deparment made the recommendation that we suspend all football activities due to a case of exposure to an individual infected with COVID-19.”
All other sports, including junior high football, will continue, the release said.
Tatum, off to a 2-0 start this season, was scheduled to host Pittsburg on Friday and travel to Hughes Springs on Sept. 18. The Eagles open district play at Gladewater on Sept. 25.
LOBO TICKETS: Longview Lobo football fans will be able to purchase tickets on Wednesday, September 9 at 10 a.m. for the Lobos’ season-opener against Temple. That game is set for 8 p.m. on Sept. 25 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Longview Athletics will not have tickets available for sale. All tickets will be purchased online through AT&T Stadium ticket provider, Seat Geek. A link to purchase tickets will be available soon.
Link to purchase tickets: http://www.seatgeek.com/e/events/5328004
Tickets are $15 and parking will be $20; credit card only. There is a clear bag policy for AT&T Stadium. Longview vs Temple game is the second game of a double header and is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. Please be aware that AT&T Stadium will not be clearing the stadium between games. All tickets are reserved seats and good for both games.
For more information on AT&T Stadium’s clear bag policy: https://attstadium.com/stadium-info/bags/
SPORTING CLAYS: The 2020 Kilgore High School Hi-Steppers Sporting Clays Tournament is set for Saturday, Oct. 17 at Prairie Creek Sporting Clays.
Entry fees are $400 per team or $100 per individual (mulligan included). Breakfast and lunch will be served, and sponsorship and raffle opportunities are available.
For information: Brandi Woods (903) 932-1555 or Ginger Riley (903) 812-4992.
FREE CLINIC: Azalea Orthopedics is offering a free, walk-in Saturday sports clinic for all student-athletes from 10 a.m.-noon Aug. 22 through Nov. 14.
Orthopedic specialists will provide comprehensive consultations, X-rays and treatment recommendations for injuried athletes, and they will work with parents, schools and athletic trainers to find solutions to a wide variety of injuries.
All patients under 18 require the supervision of a parent or coach.
The clinics are located in Longview at Baylor Scott & White Orthopedic Clinic, 925 W. Loop 281 in Longivew and Azalea Orthopedics (Main Level), 3414 Golden Road in Tyler.
For information: (903) 939-7747.
From Staff Reports